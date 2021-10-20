Titans’ Henry scores treble in thrilling win over Bills

AFP, MIAMI





Derrick Henry on Monday rushed for three touchdowns and the Tennessee Titans staged a nail-biting late defensive stand to score a 34-31 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Titans running back Henry produced a trademark barnstorming performance to help the Titans improve to 4-2 in the American Football Conference South after a thrilling shoot-out that saw the lead change hands no fewer than seven times.

Henry’s third touchdown late in the fourth quarter put Tennessee into a 34-31 lead, but the Bills looked to be on course for a game-tying field goal with only seconds remaining as they advanced to the Titans three-yard line.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, center, runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills in their NFL game in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday. Photo: Steve Roberts-USA Today

Yet instead of kicking for overtime, Bills quarterback Josh Allen went for a risky fourth and one conversion with just 22 seconds left, and the Titans defense held firm to ice the game.

“We’ve got some dogs over there on defense and they fight to the end, and they showed it right there” Henry said after the Titans’ game-winning defensive stop.

“We knew it was going to be a four-quarter battle and we just had to stay with it,” added Henry, who finished with 143 yards (131m) from 20 carries.

Left reflecting on his team’s failure, Allen said: “It’s a game of inches. It didn’t turn out in our favor today.”

The Bills started slowly with only a pair of early Tyler Bass field goals to show for their opening possessions. Then the Titans hit with Henry’s first touchdown, a spectacular 76-yard burst through the Bills’ defense.

Henry’s second touchdown, saw him crashing over from three yards for a 24-23 lead.

A clever two-point conversion put the Bills 31-24 ahead heading into the fourth, but Randy Bullock’s 38-yard field goal reduced the Titans’ deficit to four points, and then, after the Bills were forced to punt, Henry rumbled over from 13 yards for his third touchdown to complete the scoring.