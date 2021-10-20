Derrick Henry on Monday rushed for three touchdowns and the Tennessee Titans staged a nail-biting late defensive stand to score a 34-31 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
Titans running back Henry produced a trademark barnstorming performance to help the Titans improve to 4-2 in the American Football Conference South after a thrilling shoot-out that saw the lead change hands no fewer than seven times.
Henry’s third touchdown late in the fourth quarter put Tennessee into a 34-31 lead, but the Bills looked to be on course for a game-tying field goal with only seconds remaining as they advanced to the Titans three-yard line.
Photo: Steve Roberts-USA Today
Yet instead of kicking for overtime, Bills quarterback Josh Allen went for a risky fourth and one conversion with just 22 seconds left, and the Titans defense held firm to ice the game.
“We’ve got some dogs over there on defense and they fight to the end, and they showed it right there” Henry said after the Titans’ game-winning defensive stop.
“We knew it was going to be a four-quarter battle and we just had to stay with it,” added Henry, who finished with 143 yards (131m) from 20 carries.
Left reflecting on his team’s failure, Allen said: “It’s a game of inches. It didn’t turn out in our favor today.”
The Bills started slowly with only a pair of early Tyler Bass field goals to show for their opening possessions. Then the Titans hit with Henry’s first touchdown, a spectacular 76-yard burst through the Bills’ defense.
Henry’s second touchdown, saw him crashing over from three yards for a 24-23 lead.
A clever two-point conversion put the Bills 31-24 ahead heading into the fourth, but Randy Bullock’s 38-yard field goal reduced the Titans’ deficit to four points, and then, after the Bills were forced to punt, Henry rumbled over from 13 yards for his third touchdown to complete the scoring.
Two women yesterday morning attempted to hang a banner from the Acropolis in Athens in protest at the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, but were detained by Greek police. The women, 18-year-old Tibetan student Tsela Zoksang and 22-year-old exiled Hong Konger Joey Siu (邵嵐), both US citizens, are members of the “No Beijing 2022” campaign, a statement from the New York-based organization Students for a Free Tibet said. They, and a third person, entered the archeological site as paying customers, and then Zoksang and Siu climbed some scaffolding, from which they attempted to unfurl the banner. A security officer rushed to them and took
TREBLE CHANCE: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei is eyeing a third title in the California desert after winning in 2014 with Peng Shuai and in 2018 with Barbora Strycova Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Belgian partner Elise Mertens on Thursday cruised into the women’s doubles final at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. It took second seeds Hsieh and Mertens just 54 minutes to defeat Japanese third seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-2, 6-0 in the semi-finals to advance to their second final as a duo. Hsieh and Mertens denied the Japanese duo, winners of a WTA Tour-best five titles this year, a spot in their sixth final of the season as they broke serve five times and won the final nine games. “We’re very happy about the performance. Just
HUSBAND WANTED: Athletics Kenya said the country had lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletes on the global stage thanks to her eye-catching performances Record-breaking Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop was on Wednesday found dead with stab wounds to her stomach in a suspected homicide, athletics officials said. Police said that they were on the hunt for her husband over the incident at Tirop’s home in the high-altitude training hub of Iten, Kenya. Tirop, 25, was a fast-rising athlete — a double world 10,000m bronze medalist and 2015 world cross country champion who also finished fourth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics this year. Only last month, she smashed the women-only 10km world record at the Road to Records Event in Germany, with a time of
The national men’s soccer team were eliminated from the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers after Indonesia beat them 3-0 on Monday, while the women’s national team are still in contention in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, and are training in Bahrain to take on Laos next week. Taiwan’s women have arrived in Bahrain, after boarding their flight on Saturday. They are training to compete in Group A of the qualifiers against Laos on Monday. They then face hosts Bahrain on Sunday next week. This round of matches doubles as Asia’s first-stage qualifier for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which is to be hosted