University of Toronto goaltender Alex Bishop dressed as the backup to Maple Leafs starter Jack Campbell for Saturday night’s 3-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators, living out his dream without getting off the bench for the game.
“That was pretty surreal,” Bishop said of stepping on the ice for warmups at Scotiabank Arena. “You never really look at the flash of the cameras until you get out there. It was really cool.”
It was an unusual situation for the salary cap-squeezed Maple Leafs, who are without injured goalie Petr Mrazek and also had defenseman Justin Holl out with an illness. Toronto could have demoted a player to the American Hockey League and recalled goaltender Michael Hutchinson as the No. 2 behind Campbell — if Holl was healthy.
The organization could have also sent someone down, brought up Hutchinson, and played with 17 skaters, but it signed Bishop to a one-day amateur tryout and hoped Campbell would get through the evening unscathed.
“There’s a lot of things that, to be honest, aren’t my department,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said before the game. “But really it just comes down to the fact that the flat [salary] cap has created some situations here that are a lot more difficult to manage even than they were a year ago when they had the taxi squad and a third goalie. We’re going through that here now.”
The 193cm, 93kg Bishop has spent two seasons playing for the university, but has not played in a game since Feb. 16 last year, before the COVID-19 pandemic. The commerce major has two midterm exams next week.
“It’s not lost on me that this is a pretty rare opportunity,” said Bishop, a 24-year-old with three seasons of Quebec Major Junior Hockey League experience. “Not a lot of people, if any, get to do things like this. I’m pretty lucky.”
Mrazek is expected to be out two weeks with an injury he sustained in Thursday’s 3-2 loss to the Senators.
Keefe said Toronto would now be able to recall Hutchinson, who was expected to be at practice yesterday.
“That’s the situation,” Keefe said of having to use Bishop. “A lot of teams have already gone through it last season and I suspect a lot more will this season with the rules going back to normal and not necessarily having the COVID exemptions.”
The Maple Leafs were the opponent when two Carolina goalies, including Mrazek, were injured in Toronto on Feb. 22 last year, forcing emergency backup David Ayres into action.
The then-42-year-old Zamboni driver allowed goals on the Leafs’ first two shots that memorable night, but stopped the next eight in a stunning 6-3 Hurricanes’ victory.
Bishop, whose parents were in the crowd — his dad is a big Leafs fan — was inundated with texts on Saturday before having to silence his phone.
“I’m still kind of soaking it in,” he said after the game.
TREBLE CHANCE: Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei is eyeing a third title in the California desert after winning in 2014 with Peng Shuai and in 2018 with Barbora Strycova Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Belgian partner Elise Mertens on Thursday cruised into the women’s doubles final at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. It took second seeds Hsieh and Mertens just 54 minutes to defeat Japanese third seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-2, 6-0 in the semi-finals to advance to their second final as a duo. Hsieh and Mertens denied the Japanese duo, winners of a WTA Tour-best five titles this year, a spot in their sixth final of the season as they broke serve five times and won the final nine games. “We’re very happy about the performance. Just
HUSBAND WANTED: Athletics Kenya said the country had lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletes on the global stage thanks to her eye-catching performances Record-breaking Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop was on Wednesday found dead with stab wounds to her stomach in a suspected homicide, athletics officials said. Police said that they were on the hunt for her husband over the incident at Tirop’s home in the high-altitude training hub of Iten, Kenya. Tirop, 25, was a fast-rising athlete — a double world 10,000m bronze medalist and 2015 world cross country champion who also finished fourth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics this year. Only last month, she smashed the women-only 10km world record at the Road to Records Event in Germany, with a time of
The national men’s soccer team were eliminated from the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers after Indonesia beat them 3-0 on Monday, while the women’s national team are still in contention in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, and are training in Bahrain to take on Laos next week. Taiwan’s women have arrived in Bahrain, after boarding their flight on Saturday. They are training to compete in Group A of the qualifiers against Laos on Monday. They then face hosts Bahrain on Sunday next week. This round of matches doubles as Asia’s first-stage qualifier for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which is to be hosted
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS: Poland’s game against Albania was halted briefly after a bottle hit a player, while Ronaldo became the first man to score 10 international hat-tricks Crowd trouble marred FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday as Hungary fans clashed with police during a 1-1 draw against England at Wembley Stadium and Poland players walked off in Albania after bottles were hurled in another Group I match. Karol Swiderski had just scored for Poland in the 77th minute when he was struck by a bottle thrown from the stands. It led to the game being suspended for about 20 minutes before Poland returned to the field and held on to win 1-0. England are now three points clear of Poland, with games against Albania and San Marino remaining next