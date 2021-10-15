Daniil Medvedev was on Wednesday knocked out in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, by Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov, as the world No. 2’s near-flawless start turned nightmarish in a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 defeat.
Medvedev broke Dimitrov’s serve to open the match, easing through a near-perfect first set in which he won all but four of his first-serve points and fired off three aces with just five unforced errors.
The Russian, who last month won his maiden major title at the US Open, was up two breaks in the second set and seemingly on track for an easy victory.
Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY
However, Dimitrov came roaring back, winning five straight games to wrest control of the momentum as Medvedev unraveled, converting on break point to close out the second set, before winning another three straight games to open the third set.
“Little by little, I was just trying to stay in the game, stay in the moment, and really fight through every opportunity I had. I really had to go for it,” Dimitrov said after the match.
Down 15-40 and 4-1, Medvedev missed a first serve and flung his racket to the ground, before doublefaulting and handing Dimitrov the break.
Medvedev broke back and then held serve, but it was too late, as the world No. 28 completed the stunning comeback in the following game, before thrusting his arms aloft in triumph.
“I really wanted to play this match, to be completely honest. I think what he has been able to accomplish this past, like, year and a half is pretty amazing. I think it really pushes me also to do better,” Dimitrov told reporters.
Medvedev, who picked up his fourth Masters 1000 title earlier this year in Toronto, told reporters that he struggled to control the ball, particularly on the first serve, and said that he was growing tired just as Dimitrov “flipped the switch.”
Dimitrov has now recorded two wins against Medvedev.
LIFELINE: Hsu Heng-pin’s late strike could turn out to be vital, as Indonesia were hosts and the away goal could make the difference in Monday’s second leg Substitute Hsu Heng-pin was Taiwan’s hero on Thursday after he scored late in a 2-1 loss to Indonesia in the first leg of their AFC Asian Cup qualification playoff at Buriram Stadium in Thailand to keep his side’s hopes alive ahead of the second leg on Monday. “It was already past 90 minutes and the coaches told us to make every effort to score a goal,” Hsu said. “When the ball came in there were no defenders near me. Chen Ting-yang knocked his header to me and I took the shot without hesitation. After it went in, I turned around to
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium on Friday won their first women’s doubles match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, after Hsieh earlier crashed out in the second round of the women’s singles. In little more than 49 minutes of play, Hsieh and Mertens downed Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska and Amanda Anisimova of the US 6-1, 6-1. The duo advanced to the round-of-16 to face Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the US and Iga Swiatek of Poland, who in June eliminated Hsieh and Mertens at the French Open. On Thursday, the Polish and American pairing beat Alexandra Panova of Russia
One player took off from the airport, while another jumped out the window of his hotel room. In all, of the 24 members of Cuba’s national baseball team who arrived in Mexico for the under-23 World Cup, only about half came home. This year, a record number of players have defected from the communist-run island nation, where baseball is the national pastime, but which is enduring its worst economic crisis in 30 years. The mass defection is “unprecedented in the history of baseball,” said Francys Romero, a sports journalist who has written a book on the phenomenon. The player who jumped from his
HUSBAND WANTED: Athletics Kenya said the country had lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletes on the global stage thanks to her eye-catching performances Record-breaking Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop was on Wednesday found dead with stab wounds to her stomach in a suspected homicide, athletics officials said. Police said that they were on the hunt for her husband over the incident at Tirop’s home in the high-altitude training hub of Iten, Kenya. Tirop, 25, was a fast-rising athlete — a double world 10,000m bronze medalist and 2015 world cross country champion who also finished fourth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics this year. Only last month, she smashed the women-only 10km world record at the Road to Records Event in Germany, with a time of