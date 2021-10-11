McTominay hands Scotland win in race to World Cup

AFP, PARIS





Scott McTominay on Saturday scored an injury-time winner as Scotland came from behind to claim a crucial 3-2 victory over Israel in World Cup qualifying, while England thrashed Andorra 5-0 to stay on track to reach next year’s global showpiece.

The win takes Scotland four points clear of Israel in second place in Group F with three matches remaining, as they bid to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Group winners qualify automatically for next year’s finals in Qatar, with the runners-up heading into the playoffs.

Scotland’s Scott McTominay celebrates a goal with teammates during their Group F 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Israel in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

Scotland trailed twice in the first half at Hampden Park to goals from PSV Eindhoven forward Eran Zahavi and Mu’nas Dabbur.

John McGinn leveled once, but home striker Lyndon Dykes missed a penalty on the stroke of halftime. He made amends before the hour mark with an equalizer, awarded following a video review after the referee initially disallowed it for a high boot.

A point would have been a decent result for Steve Clarke’s men, but the hosts pushed for a winner which arrived in the 94th minute, as Manchester United midfielder McTominay bundled in at the back post.

England manager Gareth Southgate rested key players including Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling as his second string impressed in a 5-0 thumping of Andorra.

England remain four points clear at the top of Group I after second-placed Albania won 1-0 against Hungary in Budapest.

Elsewhere, Liverpool star Sadio Mane was among the goals as Senegal cruised to a 4-1 win over Namibia, and near-certain qualification for the final World Cup elimination round in Africa.

In Casablanca, Ayoub el Kaabi scored in each half as Morocco cantered to a 3-0 Group I win over Guinea-Bissau and, like Senegal, the north Africans can punch a ticket to the final round tomorrow.

Pacesetters South Africa remain one point ahead of Ghana in Group G, after both nations achieved 3-1 victories. South Africa overcame third-placed Ethiopia in Bahir Dar, while Ghana were too good for bottom side Zimbabwe in Cape Coast.