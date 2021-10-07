The chairman of Oman’s cricket board said he would have had to wave “goodbye” to the Twenty20 World Cup had a deadly storm that ripped through the Gulf state on Sunday taken a slightly different path.
Eleven people were killed as heavy winds and rain swept through the country after Tropical Storm Shaheen made landfall in Oman.
The Gulf state is to host six Group B matches at al-Amerat near Muscat, including three involving the home team.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Oman Cricket chairman Pankaj Khimji said that the organizers were “very fortunate” to have missed the worst of the storm.
“We were so close to being virtually wiped out,” Khimji told reporters. “We had the cyclone only a few nautical miles north. It made the landfall there and it’s devastated that whole region and flooded the whole plain over there.”
“Had this had happened over here in this area, I’d have said goodbye to the World Cup,” he said.
While a handful of hospitality tents bore the brunt of the storm, the organizers were pleased with the greener look of the outfield following the intense rain.
“We got about three to four inches [7.6cm to 10cm] of rain,” Khimji said. “And that made the ground even more lush and greener, it looks even prettier now. It washed off all the dirt and sand.”
Khimji said it was a huge honor for minnows of the cricket world to stage such a prestigious event.
“This cricket coming to Oman is gigantic,” he said. “To think that there will be tens of millions of people watching the first game, it’s overwhelming to an extent.”
