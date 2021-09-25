Tony La Russa stood in the dugout, soaking in the moment as the Chicago White Sox celebrated winning their first American League Central title since 2008.
The Hall of Fame manager came out of retirement for moments like this, but it was still hard for him to believe it was real.
The White Sox on Thursday clinched the division with a 7-2 win over the Cleveland Indians in the opener of a doubleheader split that ended with a 5-3 loss.
Photo: Ken Blaze-USA Today
“It’s like fantasy island because you never thought you’d have this chance — and here we are, the division champions,” La Russa said. “I’m glad the guys were able to win the first game today and not delay it. They did it the first time they had the chance to.”
Chicago, a wild-card last year, are going to the post-season in consecutive years for the first time.
The White Sox are in their first season under La Russa, who will turn 77 on Oct. 4. He had retired after guiding St Louis to the 2011 World Series title and was hired to replace Rick Renteria in October last year.
“I think we got the right guy,” said shortstop Tim Anderson, who homered twice in the opener. “I’m pleased with the way he’s handled everything and been part of the family. It’s a blessing to go out and be able to clinch it today.”
Chicago (86-67) moved into first place for good on May 7. The White Sox have not advanced in the post-season since winning the 2005 World Series and last hosted a playoff game 13 years ago.
Anderson hit his fifth leadoff home run of the season and added a three-run drive in the second for his sixth career multi-homer game.
Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez hit consecutive homers in the second as Chicago grabbed a 7-0 lead off Aaron Civale (11-5).
“We wanted it a lot more than they did and we jumped on them,” Anderson said. “It was an exciting moment, being able to put your team up right away and I appreciated the chance to do it.”
Aaron Bummer (4-5) retired all three batters in the fifth as four White Sox relievers combined for 3-2/3 scoreless innings in a game shortened to seven innings under pandemic rules.
Closer Liam Hendriks struck out Myles Straw to end the game, setting off a celebration in front of the dugout that featured players saluting the several hundred White Sox fans at Progressive Field.
“I really liked that I was able to blow somebody’s doors off for the final out,” Hendriks said. “It was good to get the cat off our back, so to speak, right away. It’s a family here and we’re just going around hugging everybody.”
Cesar Hernandez, who began the season with Cleveland, went three for three to reach 1,000 hits. Anderson had three hits, while Robert reached base three times and drove in a pair.
Austin Hedges and Bobby Bradley homered for the Indians, the latter chasing Reynaldo Lopez, who allowed two runs and four hits.
Civale gave up seven runs in 1-2/3 innings, including a career-high four homers.
“They’re a strong team, up and down, it’s no secret,” Civale said. “They got the best of me today. You’ve got to tip your cap at some point, yeah.”
In the second game, Oscar Mercado broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run homer in the seventh as Cleveland earned a split.
Bolstered by off-season moves that added All-Star pitchers Lance Lynn and Hendriks, Chicago have overcome significant injuries and are eyeing a deep run next month.
“This is the first time the White Sox have gone to the playoffs two years in a row, which blows my mind by the way,” Hendriks said. “Winning the division is the first step. No matter what, we want to win our last game this year. That’s the goal.”
Elsewhere, the Cardinals beat the Brewers 8-5, the Twins thrashed the Blue Jays 7-2, the Diamondbacks downed the Braves 6-4, the Angels edged the Astros 3-2, the Phillies sank the Pirates 12-6, the Nationals defeated the Reds 3-2, the Mariners overcame the Athletics 6-5 and the Orioles blanked the Rangers 3-0.
In two games that went to 10 innings, the Padres edged the Giants 7-6 and the Dodgers downed the Rockies 7-5.
Additional reporting by staff writer
US Open champion Emma Raducanu’s grandmother Niculina Raducanu wanted her to quit tennis because of concern about the teen’s health after breathing difficulties forced her to retire from Wimbledon this year. The 88-year-old Romanian told the Daily Mail that her granddaughter’s “health is more important” than wealth or fame. Fortunately for the 18-year-old Briton, neither her father, Ian Raducanu — Niculina Raducanu’s son — nor her Chinese mother, Renee Raducanu, took the advice and she swept through the US Open to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title. Niculina Raducanu — known to Emma as “Mamiya,” a Romanian term of
ANGELS BEATEN: The Astros broke through with four runs in the 12th inning in a 9-5 win that left them just three victories from clinching the AL West division title Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday said that a huge source of pride about his American League West-leading team is the way they play defense after right fielder Chas McCormick made two huge plays in their 9-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in 12 innings. McCormick made a one-hop throw to prevent Shohei Ohtani from scoring the potential game-winning run in the 10th inning. Two innings later, the Astros broke through with four runs, including a two-run double by Jose Altuve, to reduce their magic number to three to clinch their fourth division title in five seasons. “He has been working
The girls on Afghanistan’s national soccer team were anxious. For weeks, they had been moving around the country, waiting for word that they could leave. One wants to be a doctor, another a movie producer, others engineers. All dream of growing up to be professional soccer players. The message finally came early on Sunday: A charter flight would carry the girls and their families from Afghanistan — to where they did not know. The buses that would take them to the airport were already on their way. “They left their homes and left everything behind,” said Farkhunda Muhtaj, the captain of the Afghanistan
Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy both birdied their final holes of the third round to top a crowded leaderboard at the Fortinet Championship, the first PGA Tour event of the new season, while Taiwan’s C.T. Pan was just four shots off the leaders. McNealy caught fire on the back nine, closing his round of 70 with three consecutive birdies for a 14-under 202 total to maintain a share of the lead on the Silverado Resort and Spa course. Neither McNealy nor Knous would sleep easy heading into yesterday’s final round, as there were 18 players within four shots of the lead, including