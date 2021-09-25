White Sox clinch AL Central title

LONG WAIT OVER: Chicago have not advanced in the post-season since winning the World Series in 2005 and they last hosted a playoff game 13 years ago

AP, CLEVELAND, Ohio





Tony La Russa stood in the dugout, soaking in the moment as the Chicago White Sox celebrated winning their first American League Central title since 2008.

The Hall of Fame manager came out of retirement for moments like this, but it was still hard for him to believe it was real.

The White Sox on Thursday clinched the division with a 7-2 win over the Cleveland Indians in the opener of a doubleheader split that ended with a 5-3 loss.

The Chicago White Sox pose for a team photograph to celebrate claiming the American League Central Division title after their MLB game with the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday. Photo: Ken Blaze-USA Today

“It’s like fantasy island because you never thought you’d have this chance — and here we are, the division champions,” La Russa said. “I’m glad the guys were able to win the first game today and not delay it. They did it the first time they had the chance to.”

Chicago, a wild-card last year, are going to the post-season in consecutive years for the first time.

The White Sox are in their first season under La Russa, who will turn 77 on Oct. 4. He had retired after guiding St Louis to the 2011 World Series title and was hired to replace Rick Renteria in October last year.

“I think we got the right guy,” said shortstop Tim Anderson, who homered twice in the opener. “I’m pleased with the way he’s handled everything and been part of the family. It’s a blessing to go out and be able to clinch it today.”

Chicago (86-67) moved into first place for good on May 7. The White Sox have not advanced in the post-season since winning the 2005 World Series and last hosted a playoff game 13 years ago.

Anderson hit his fifth leadoff home run of the season and added a three-run drive in the second for his sixth career multi-homer game.

Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez hit consecutive homers in the second as Chicago grabbed a 7-0 lead off Aaron Civale (11-5).

“We wanted it a lot more than they did and we jumped on them,” Anderson said. “It was an exciting moment, being able to put your team up right away and I appreciated the chance to do it.”

Aaron Bummer (4-5) retired all three batters in the fifth as four White Sox relievers combined for 3-2/3 scoreless innings in a game shortened to seven innings under pandemic rules.

Closer Liam Hendriks struck out Myles Straw to end the game, setting off a celebration in front of the dugout that featured players saluting the several hundred White Sox fans at Progressive Field.

“I really liked that I was able to blow somebody’s doors off for the final out,” Hendriks said. “It was good to get the cat off our back, so to speak, right away. It’s a family here and we’re just going around hugging everybody.”

Cesar Hernandez, who began the season with Cleveland, went three for three to reach 1,000 hits. Anderson had three hits, while Robert reached base three times and drove in a pair.

Austin Hedges and Bobby Bradley homered for the Indians, the latter chasing Reynaldo Lopez, who allowed two runs and four hits.

Civale gave up seven runs in 1-2/3 innings, including a career-high four homers.

“They’re a strong team, up and down, it’s no secret,” Civale said. “They got the best of me today. You’ve got to tip your cap at some point, yeah.”

In the second game, Oscar Mercado broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run homer in the seventh as Cleveland earned a split.

Bolstered by off-season moves that added All-Star pitchers Lance Lynn and Hendriks, Chicago have overcome significant injuries and are eyeing a deep run next month.

“This is the first time the White Sox have gone to the playoffs two years in a row, which blows my mind by the way,” Hendriks said. “Winning the division is the first step. No matter what, we want to win our last game this year. That’s the goal.”

Elsewhere, the Cardinals beat the Brewers 8-5, the Twins thrashed the Blue Jays 7-2, the Diamondbacks downed the Braves 6-4, the Angels edged the Astros 3-2, the Phillies sank the Pirates 12-6, the Nationals defeated the Reds 3-2, the Mariners overcame the Athletics 6-5 and the Orioles blanked the Rangers 3-0.

In two games that went to 10 innings, the Padres edged the Giants 7-6 and the Dodgers downed the Rockies 7-5.

