Real Madrid on Tuesday signed France midfield prodigy Eduardo Camavinga from Stade Rennais just before the European transfer deadline, the two clubs confirmed.
While Real Madrid had been trying to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, it is another exciting French talent who is heading to the Spanish capital.
Camavinga, who is 18 years old and has been capped three times by France, has signed a deal for six years at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
Photo: AFP
“Real Madrid CF and Stade Rennais FC have reached an agreement over the transfer of Eduardo Camavinga, who joins the club on a six-year deal,” Real Madrid said in a statement on its Web site.
No fee has been announced, but media reports said that Real Madrid have agreed to pay 31 million euros (US$36.61 million) plus 9 million euros more in add-ons for a player who was in the final year of his contract in Brittany, France.
Camavinga, who was born in Angola, joined the Rennes Academy in 2011, turning professional when he was 16.
In September last year, at 17, he made his France debut as a substitute in a 4-2 win against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League, becoming the youngest player on the national team since Maurice Gastiger in 1914.
A month later, he made his first start for the national team and scored his first goal in a 7-1 win over Ukraine.
