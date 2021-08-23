Ugas beats Pacquiao by decision

‘NOT YOUNG ANYMORE’: The 42-year-old Filipino senator, who refused to confirm whether he would run for president, might not return to the ring, he said

AP, LAS VEGAS





Although Manny Pacquiao has not decided what his future holds, the eight-division world champion said he realizes his 26-year professional boxing career might have ended on Saturday night with a disheartening loss.

Yordenis Ugas is only seven years younger than the Filipino senator, yet he is just getting started after seizing this improbable opportunity to knock off one of the greats.

Ugas beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in Las Vegas, putting on an impressive technical performance on 11 days’ notice and retaining his WBA welterweight title.

Manny Pacquiao, right, of the Philippines, hits Yordenis Ugas, of Cuba, in their welterweight championship boxing match on Saturday in Las Vegas. Photo: AP

“He’s a great competitor, but I came in here to show I am the champion of the WBA,” Ugas said. “A lot of respect for him, but I won this fight.”

Ugas (27-4) capitalized on this chance as the late injury replacement for Errol Spence Jr. The Cuban veteran was slightly better than Pacquiao (67-8-2) throughout one of the most frustrating fights in the 42-year-old Filipino senator’s career.

“I did my best tonight, but my best wasn’t good enough,” Pacquiao said. “No excuses. I wanted to fight for the title in the ring, and tonight the champion is named Ugas.”

A visibly disappointed Pacquiao said he had not decided whether he will fight again after an unimpressive performance in his return from the longest layoff of his quarter-century in the sport.

He also would not confirm whether he will enter the Philippines’ presidential race, as is widely expected. He intends to make an announcement next month.

“In the future, you may not see Manny Pacquiao again to fight in the ring,” Pacquiao said. “I don’t know, but I’m so happy for what I’ve accomplished.”

The 35-year-old Ugas threw roughly half as many punches as Pacquiao, but his blows were more precise and more effective.

Pacquiao was the solid favorite before the bout, but he struggled to get inside on Ugas’ effective jab, while Ugas landed his right hand to increasing effect in the later rounds.

Two judges scored it 116-112 for Ugas, and a third had it 115-113. The Associated Press also scored it 116-112 for Ugas.

Pacquiao said his legs were cramping from the second round onward. He attributed the problem to a combination of overtraining and age.

“I think it was too much hard work,” Pacquiao said. “But I’m not young anymore. So I don’t know.”

The victory was the culmination of a lengthy journey for Ugas, who defected from Cuba two years after winning a bronze medal in the Beijing Olympics.

Ugas quit boxing for two years midway through the last decade, but revitalized his career and then capitalized on this golden chance by earning his 12th victory in his past 13 fights.

Ugas was in the spotlight only because Spence was forced to drop out last week after discovering he had a torn retina during a pre-fight physical. Ugas had been booked for a bout on the undercard, but he jumped at the type of showcase and payday that had been just out of reach ever since he left Cuba on a small boat bound for Mexico 11 years ago.

“I’m very excited, but most of all, I want to thank Manny Pacquiao for giving me this moment in this ring today,” Ugas said through a translator. “We only had two weeks of training, but I listened to my corner and it all worked out.”