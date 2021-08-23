Although Manny Pacquiao has not decided what his future holds, the eight-division world champion said he realizes his 26-year professional boxing career might have ended on Saturday night with a disheartening loss.
Yordenis Ugas is only seven years younger than the Filipino senator, yet he is just getting started after seizing this improbable opportunity to knock off one of the greats.
Ugas beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in Las Vegas, putting on an impressive technical performance on 11 days’ notice and retaining his WBA welterweight title.
Photo: AP
“He’s a great competitor, but I came in here to show I am the champion of the WBA,” Ugas said. “A lot of respect for him, but I won this fight.”
Ugas (27-4) capitalized on this chance as the late injury replacement for Errol Spence Jr. The Cuban veteran was slightly better than Pacquiao (67-8-2) throughout one of the most frustrating fights in the 42-year-old Filipino senator’s career.
“I did my best tonight, but my best wasn’t good enough,” Pacquiao said. “No excuses. I wanted to fight for the title in the ring, and tonight the champion is named Ugas.”
A visibly disappointed Pacquiao said he had not decided whether he will fight again after an unimpressive performance in his return from the longest layoff of his quarter-century in the sport.
He also would not confirm whether he will enter the Philippines’ presidential race, as is widely expected. He intends to make an announcement next month.
“In the future, you may not see Manny Pacquiao again to fight in the ring,” Pacquiao said. “I don’t know, but I’m so happy for what I’ve accomplished.”
The 35-year-old Ugas threw roughly half as many punches as Pacquiao, but his blows were more precise and more effective.
Pacquiao was the solid favorite before the bout, but he struggled to get inside on Ugas’ effective jab, while Ugas landed his right hand to increasing effect in the later rounds.
Two judges scored it 116-112 for Ugas, and a third had it 115-113. The Associated Press also scored it 116-112 for Ugas.
Pacquiao said his legs were cramping from the second round onward. He attributed the problem to a combination of overtraining and age.
“I think it was too much hard work,” Pacquiao said. “But I’m not young anymore. So I don’t know.”
The victory was the culmination of a lengthy journey for Ugas, who defected from Cuba two years after winning a bronze medal in the Beijing Olympics.
Ugas quit boxing for two years midway through the last decade, but revitalized his career and then capitalized on this golden chance by earning his 12th victory in his past 13 fights.
Ugas was in the spotlight only because Spence was forced to drop out last week after discovering he had a torn retina during a pre-fight physical. Ugas had been booked for a bout on the undercard, but he jumped at the type of showcase and payday that had been just out of reach ever since he left Cuba on a small boat bound for Mexico 11 years ago.
“I’m very excited, but most of all, I want to thank Manny Pacquiao for giving me this moment in this ring today,” Ugas said through a translator. “We only had two weeks of training, but I listened to my corner and it all worked out.”
STAR SHOWDOWN: The US’ Coco Gauff thrashed Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 6-1, 6-2 to set up a high-profile match against Naomi Osaka, who she beat in their last match Simona Halep on Tuesday earned her first victory since her calf was injured in May, defeating Magda Linette 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at the ATP and WTA Western & Southern Open. US teenager Coco Gauff lined up a contest with second seed Naomi Osaka through a 6-1, 6-2 hammering of Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei. On a day when rain forced a reorganization of the afternoon and evening schedule, women’s top seed Ashleigh Barty and Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev never made it onto the court. Halep only returned to the Tour last week in Montreal, losing in the opening round. She remained confident
TEARFUL PLEAS: Former Afghanistan women’s national soccer team captain Khalida Popal has been telling her former teammates to ‘shut up and disappear’ In frantic telephone calls and voice messages, Khalida Popal can hear the distress and tearful pleas for help. The soccer players on the Afghanistan women’s national team that Popal helped establish now fear for their lives after the Taliban swept to regain control of the country after two decades. When they call, all Popal can do is advise them to flee their homes, escape from neighbors who know them as pioneering players and try to erase their history — particularly activism against the Taliban who are re-establishing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. “I have been encouraging to take down social media channels, take
Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei defeated her American opponent to advance to the third round of the Western & Southern Open women’s singles in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday. Hsieh beat Lauren Davis 6-0, 6-4 in just 63 minutes at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. World No. 73 Hsieh was quick out of the gate, dominating Davis to take the first set 6-0. Davis quickly bounced back, taking an early 4-1 lead in the second set and standing a good chance of taking it, but Hsieh regained her tempo, breaking her opponent’s serve three times and eventually going on to win the match. The Western
Marc van Cromvoirt had been thrilled to get a ticket to Barcelona’s season opener to finally watch his favorite player, Lionel Messi, up close for the first time. “I haven’t seen him in person and still won’t, unfortunately,” he said outside the Camp Nou. While Paris Saint-German (PSG) fans chanted Messi’s name upon his ceremonial introduction at the Parc des Princes, the Barcelona faithful are still adjusting to the sudden reality that he is gone. Barcelona’s post-Messi period began on Sunday night when the Catalan club beat Real Sociedad 4-2 in La Liga. The 34-year-old Argentine star joined PSG after his proposed deal to