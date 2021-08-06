Nelly Korda yesterday ignited Olympic golf with a second round 62 in sapping heat to put the US top of the leaderboard by four strokes, while Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling and Min Lee slipped to 11th place, as a storm forecast threatened to cut the tournament short.
With the temperature topping 30°C, world No. 1 Korda caught fire at the Kasumigaseki Country Club, flirting with the magical 59 after nine birdies and an eagle heading up the 18th.
She needed one more birdie to join Annika Sorenstam in the record books on 59, 20 years after the Swedish great’s groundbreaking day in Phoenix, Arizona, but she stumbled with a double-bogey six to finish on nine-under-par.
Photo: AFP
“I think when people ask me if I prepare more or put more meaning than normal [into] majors or Olympics or whatever, I say, ‘no,’ because I go into any type of an event with the same demeanor and the same goal,” Korda said.
Korda’s 13-under total of 129 left her four ahead of Danish duo Nanna Koerstz Madsen (64) and Emily Kristine Pedersen (63), and India’s surprise package Aditi Ashok (66).
Sweden’s overnight leader Madelene Sagstrom (68) was fifth on eight-under, while Japan’s Mone Inami was a stroke further back after a 65.
Photo: AFP
Hsu and Lee, who were tied at seventh place in the first round, slipped to 11th place with 11 other players in round 2.
The pair, both 26, again shot two-under-par 69s to place them at four-under 138 for the tournament.
Hsu shot an impressive five birdies on holes three, five, six, eight and 17, but also had bogeys on one, 11 and 12. Lee fired four birdies, on holes two, three, six and 13, but had two bogeys on 10 and 18.
An approaching tropical storm forecast to hit tomorrow prompted organizers to consider cutting the event to 54 holes.
“We continue to track the tropical storm which is expected to affect our area beginning Saturday through Sunday,” the International Golf Federation said in a statement.
“If we are able to start or complete 72 holes, the Women’s Olympic Golf Competition will revert to a 54-hole event,” the federation said.
If the event is shortened, Korda’s thriller could prove decisive in the chase for a gold medal and a family heirloom to compare to her father Petr’s Australian Open tennis trophy.
“Whatever happens, happens, but I’m not going to set my mind that it’s going to be less than 72 holes right now,” she said.
Some golfers were feeling baffled.
“I’m not super happy about it. Not that you change things, but it gives you one less day to move up to have a chance,” said Canada’s Alena Sharp after she finished the round with three-over-par total.
Additional reporting by staff writer
INTO THE SEMIS: Top seed Tai Tzu-ying hit two stunning backhands in quick succession while on the floor in her quarter-final, prompting disbelieving gasps and cheers Taiwanese badminton stars Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin yesterday advanced to the gold medal match of the men’s doubles, while Taiwanese top seed Tai Tzu-ying got off to a rough start in a nail-biting women’s singles quarter-final against Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, but rallied with a series of flash backhand smashes. Lee and Wang beat Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-11, 21-10 in their men’s doubles semi-final to set up a shot at the gold medal against China’s Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen, who had a 24-22, 21-13 win over Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. Tai rallied from a game
Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who won the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medal this week, on Thursday said that she has fond memories of training in Kaohsiung in 2019 and feels like she has family there. In an online interview organized by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines, Diaz said she visited Taiwan twice in 2019 so she could concentrate on her training without being distracted by friends and invitations to socialize. “I feel like I have also family there,” she said, adding that she did her training sessions at Gushan Senior High School in Kaohsiung. Diaz, who claimed gold in the under-55kg class
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying had just lost a heartbreaker in her Olympic badminton gold medal match final on Sunday, but comforting words from fellow shuttler P.V. Sindhu of India helped her work through a cauldron of emotions. In a Facebook post late on Sunday, Tai wrote that she was feeling reasonably satisfied with her performance after losing to China’s Chen Yufei 18-21, 21-19, 18-21 in the women’s singles final, when Sindhu, who won bronze, sought her out after the medal ceremony. Sindhu, who lost to Tai in the semi-finals on Saturday, hugged the Taiwanese athlete. “You performed very well. Today just wasn’t your day,”
AGONIZING PLAYOFF: Taiwan’s C.T. Pan took the bronze more than an hour after the finish, following an epic seven-man playoff that stretched over four holes Golfer C.T. Pan yesterday won Taiwan’s first Olympic medal in the sport, bagging bronze after a seven-way playoff. Xander Schauffele of the US won the tournament by one shot over surprise silver-medalist Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia. Pan, who is participating in his second Summer Games, took the bronze more than an hour later after an epic seven-man playoff that stretched over four agonizing extra holes. The world No. 5 Schauffele finished on an 18-under-par 266 after carding a 67, while veteran Sabbatini, 45, shot a stunning, course-record 10-under-par final round of 61. Overnight leader Schauffele got off to a fast start and had reached