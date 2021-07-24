A positive COVID-19 test on Thursday resulted in the last-minute postponement of the second one-day international between the West Indies and Australia at the Kensington Oval, officials announced.
“The second ODI between West Indies and Australia has been postponed due a positive COVID-19 test result from a non-playing member of the West Indies team,” a Cricket West Indies statement said. “This decision was taken after the toss at Kensington Oval once the result was known due to the COVID-19 protocols. All members of both teams and match officials will be retested today. A decision on when the match will replayed will be made at a later date once the test results are known.”
The International Cricket Council said that all personnel inside the biosecure bubble for the series would be placed in isolation.
Photo: AFP
Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave subsequently expressed the hope that the results of a fresh round of tests would be known yesterday.
After that a determination would be made on the remaining two one-day internationals of the tour.
News of the postponement came through following a delay to the start of the match after Alex Carey had won the toss and chosen to bat first.
Australia won the first match by 133 runs two days earlier at the same venue.
Players were seen returning to their respective dressing rooms mere minutes away from the start of a match in which fast bowler Riley Meredith was set to make his one-day international debut, having received his cap from injured Australia captain Aaron Finch.
Thursday’s postponement not only jeopardizes the remaining two matches of the tour, but also Australia’s tour to Bangladesh, which was only confirmed on Thursday and for which the squad was supposed to depart following the scheduled final match today, also at Kensington Oval.
“Unfortunate,” former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop wrote on Twitter. “It’s the risk taken in these testing times. Hope the person is not too adversely affected.”
Pakistan are also due to tour the Caribbean for five Twenty20 internationals, as well as two Test matches.
The Twenty20 series is due to start on Tuesday next week, also in Barbados.
The two Tests are due to be staged in Jamaica from Aug. 12 to 16, and Aug. 20 to 24.
IRELAND V S AFRICA
AP, BELFAST
David Miller made the difference on Thursday as he blasted an unbeaten 75 for South Africa to win the Twenty20 series by beating Ireland by 42 runs.
South Africa slipped to 58-5 after 10 overs, but Miller led the fightback with Wiaan Mulder to post 159-7.
Ireland wasted their bowlers’ sterling effort when the batsmen fell to 56-5 after 10 overs, but did not have a Miller to beat up the bowlers. Ireland were all out for 117 with three balls left.
South Africa have an unbeatable 2-0 lead with the third and final match scheduled for today, also in Belfast.
The Proteas actually started badly.
Temba Bavuma and Janneman Malan were removed for ducks in the first over by off-spinner Paul Stirling.
Miller was dropped behind the wicket on 19 off a Josh Little delivery, and took advantage.
He and Mulder, 36 from 26 balls, repaired the damage in a stand of 58.
Miller carried on and took 24 runs from four sixes, three flying over deep backward-leg, off the last over bowled by Little.
Ireland found themselves in similar trouble to South Africa at 56-5 after 10 overs, but could not turn it around.
South Africa-born all-rounder Shane Getkate top-scored with 24.
Opener Kevin O’Brien was out for a third straight duck, caught and bowled by Bjorn Fortuin. The left-arm off-spinner earned 3-16 plus a maiden.
Fellow left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took 3-14 from his four overs, while Lungi Ngidi claimed 1-14.
