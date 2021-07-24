Four-time Olympian Emma Twigg’s latest battle for the podium got off to a roaring start yesterday, as compelling matchups in the men’s and women’s single sculls began to take shape on the first day of the Olympic rowing competition at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo.
The 34-year-old New Zealander posted the fastest overall time of the women’s opening heats in her first race since 2019, cruising through to a 7 minutes, 35.22 seconds finish at the fan-free venue after two heartbreaking fourth-place finishes at the London and Rio de Janeiro Games.
“It’s definitely a lung-buster. A few nerves going into it, but that’s to be expected in an Olympic Games. It’s good to get underway,” Twigg said. “These early races, nobody really shows their cards.”
Photo: Reuters
Twigg won a heat that included Taiwan’s Huang Yi-ting, who finished fourth in 8:04.59 and is to take part in the repechage today.
Twigg faces a stacked field ahead, as Kara Kohler of the US, 30, clinched her heat in her return to Olympic rowing and Ireland’s Sanita Puspure, 39, proved she was worth the hype, winning her heat by more than eight seconds after bringing home World Championship titles in 2018 and 2019.
Another clear contender, Britain’s Victoria Thornley, who picked up silver in the double sculls in 2016, also advanced.
“Coming to the Olympics in the single has been a dream of mine for some time, so it’s good to be out there doing what I love,” the 33-year-old three-time Olympian said.
In the men’s single sculls, a rematch of the 2019 World Championship final was shaping up after Norwegian Kjetil Borch posted the fastest overall time in 6:54.46, and 24-year-old German Oliver Zeidler and Sverri Nielsen, 27, of Denmark also clinched their heats.
“Everything went as planned,” said the 31-year-old, who picked up bronze in the double sculls at the Rio de Janeiro Games, and finished third behind Zeidler and Nielsen respectively in 2019.
“You could feel the tension at the start, people are eager to start the Olympics,” he said.
Croatia’s Damir Martin, who won silver in Rio de Janeiro, also advanced to the quarter-finals, as he aims to fight his way to the top of the podium after the retirement of New Zealand’s Mahe Drysdale, the winner of back-to-back golds in 2012 and 2016.
The Netherlands dominated across the board as men’s double sculls pair Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink set a new Olympic best, scorching their opening heat in 6:08.38 and upending an Olympic best set minutes earlier by 2018 world champions Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias of France.
Their female counterparts, Roos de Jong and Lisa Scheenaard, clinched a spot in the semi-finals after winning their heat in 6:49:90.
Additional reporting by staff writer
After complaining about flying economy class to the Olympic Games, Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying appeared satisfied with her hotel room in Tokyo, praising its proximity to the badminton venue. “It saves commuting time and allows more time to rest,” the 27-year-old Tai wrote on Instagram yesterday morning. “It’s very good.” The Athletes’ Village is about 50 minutes by car from the badminton venue, but the hotel is only a 10-minute drive, she said. “It’ll give me more time to rest and prepare, whether before or after a match,” Tai added. Taiwan’s badminton team is staying at the Marroad Inn Tokyo in Chofu City,
South Korea’s Olympic committee yesterday removed banners at the Olympic Athletes’ Village in Tokyo that referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled they were provocative. In agreeing to take down the banners, the South Koreans said they received a promise from the IOC that the displaying of the Japanese “rising sun” flag would be banned at stadiums and other Olympic venues. The flag, portraying a red sun with 16 rays extending outward, is resented by many people in South Korea and other parts of Asia who see it as a symbol of Japan’s
ANGER: Red Bull team principal Cristian Horner decried Lewis Hamilton’s driving in the first lap, which ousted Max Verstappen from the race, saying: ‘That’s just dirty driving’ Lewis Hamilton was accused of being “dangerous and disrespectful” in reviving his Formula One title defense by winning the British Grand Prix on Sunday, after a first lap crash left championship leader Max Verstappen complaining that he had been “taken out.” Hamilton said after the race that he would “not be bullied.” Roared on by a crowd of more than 140,000, Hamilton attempted to overtake Verstappen on Copse corner on the first lap, but Verstappen refused to yield. When the two touched wheels, the Red Bull went careening off the track and into the barrier. Hamilton drove on with just a broken
Australia’s Liz Cambage yesterday spoke about her feelings of relief after withdrawing from her country’s women’s basketball squad for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The 29-year-old on Friday pulled out of the Opals squad citing mental health issues ahead of the team’s departure from Las Vegas, where they have been completing their pre-Games preparations. Cambage’s move came after Basketball Australia launched an investigation into an altercation involving the Las Vegas Aces center during a warmup game against Nigeria on Thursday. “This decision had been a few days in the making, but I’d been at breaking point for a month or so now,” Cambage