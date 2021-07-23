Flores’ home run rallies the Giants past Dodgers

AP, LOS ANGELES





Wilmer Flores on Wednesday hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning as the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2.

Mike Yastrzemski homered early to help the Giants regain a two-game lead in the National League West over the defending World Series champions.

San Francisco have won two of three in a four-game series between the longtime rivals.

The San Francisco Giants’ Wilmer Flores celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run during their MLB game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. Photo: AP

The Giants had just four hits before Flores’ drive, which quieted the sellout crowd at Dodger Stadium. Buster Posey delivered a pinch-hit single to start the ninth and Flores followed with a two-run shot to left field that put San Francisco in front 3-2.

“Wilmer Flores is as clutch as anyone over the last two seasons,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “That was his MO in New York. He’s always been clutch and thrived in the biggest moments.”

It was the 11th homer of the season for Flores.

Jansen (1-3) fell to 21 for 25 in save opportunities.

“It’s just a bad one,” Jansen said. “I don’t want to overthink it. I work my butt off too hard to let one moment like this try to mess your season up. Ain’t no time to think about it... I’ve got to do better. Get those last three outs.”

Victor Gonzalez walked Curt Casali with the bases loaded, making it 4-2.

Tyler Rogers earned his 11th save by pitching a scoreless ninth.

Rogers and Kapler shared an enthusiastic hug afterward.

“That was huge to get right back out there and not have to try to forget about it another day,” Rogers said. “Man, it’s just so cool to see all the guys in the clubhouse happy for me, and I’m happy for all them. Kapler showing the trust in me was huge for my confidence.”

Jose Alvarez (3-1) worked a scoreless inning for the win.

In other, games it was:

‧ Reds 0, Mets 7

‧ Blue Jays 4, Red Sox 7

‧ Padres 3, Braves 2 (G1)

‧ Padres-Braves (G2, postponed)

‧ Rays 5, Orioles 4

‧ Brewers 3, Royals 6

‧ Rockies 6, Mariners 3

‧ Diamondbacks 6, Pirates 4

‧ Nationals 1, Marlins 3 (10i)

‧ Tigers 4, Rangers 2

‧ Astros 4, Indians 5

‧ Yankees 6, Phillies 5 (10i)

‧ Cardinals 3, Cubs 2 (10i)

‧ Twins 7, White Sox 2