Lewis Hamilton was accused of being “dangerous and disrespectful” in reviving his Formula One title defense by winning the British Grand Prix on Sunday, after a first lap crash left championship leader Max Verstappen complaining that he had been “taken out.”
Hamilton said after the race that he would “not be bullied.”
Roared on by a crowd of more than 140,000, Hamilton attempted to overtake Verstappen on Copse corner on the first lap, but Verstappen refused to yield. When the two touched wheels, the Red Bull went careening off the track and into the barrier. Hamilton drove on with just a broken wheel rim.
Photo: AP
“Glad I’m OK,” Verstappen wrote on Twitter from the hospital. “Very disappointed with being taken out like this.”
Red Bull team principal Cristian Horner laid into Hamilton, who won his home race for the eighth time.
“I hope Lewis is very happy with himself,” Horner said. “That’s a hollow victory. Copse is one of the fastest corners in the world. You don’t stick a wheel up the inside. That’s just dirty driving.”
Hamilton said after the race that he had felt “a lot of anger after the shunt” and blamed Verstappen.
“I don’t feel he needs to be aggressive as he is,” he said. “I would never back down from anyone. I will not be bullied into being less aggressive. We needed the points. He left a gap and I went for it.”
Charles Leclerc grabbed the lead before racing was suspended, while crews cleared away the Red Bull and Verstappen was taken for medical tests.
Verstappen was later discharged “following a thorough medical examination, without any major injuries,” the team said.
It was a “pretty impressive impact,” Formula One medical rescue coordinator Ian Roberts said.
Verstappen was “a little winded to say the least,” Roberts said, but added that there were “no injuries apparent at the moment.”
The race stewards imposed a penalty of 10 seconds, the second-lightest punishment available to them, on Hamilton, who was still able to chase down Leclerc.
“The penalty given does not help us and doesn’t do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track,” Verstappen wrote on Twitter. “Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior, but we move on.”
Hamilton’s win ended Red Bull’s streak of five consecutive victories, cutting Verstappen’s lead in the championship to eight points.
Monegasque Leclerc was second, 3.81 seconds back to revive Ferrari’s season.
The second Mercedes, driven by Finn Valtteri Bottas, who had allowed Hamilton to pass after the penalty, was third, ahead of the McLarens of Briton Lando Norris and Australian Daniel Ricciardo.
Red Bull had a bad afternoon, with Sergio Perez finishing 16th and outside the points, to drop from third to fifth in the standings.
Horner focused his frustration on Hamilton.
“I don’t care what Lewis said. That’s a hollow victory,” Horner said. “It shouldn’t be like that. Max has incurred a 51g accident. Lewis is a seven-time world champion. He shouldn’t be making maneuvers like that. It’s unacceptable. It was dangerous; it looked desperate. He’s put a competitor in hospital.”
“The biggest result for us was that he was uninjured. I hope Lewis is very happy with himself,” said Horner, who was also dissatisfied with the punishment. “It wasn’t much of a penalty.”
Hamilton took his penalty during a pit stop when running second and came back onto the track in fifth place.
South Korea’s Olympic committee yesterday removed banners at the Olympic Athletes’ Village in Tokyo that referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled they were provocative. In agreeing to take down the banners, the South Koreans said they received a promise from the IOC that the displaying of the Japanese “rising sun” flag would be banned at stadiums and other Olympic venues. The flag, portraying a red sun with 16 rays extending outward, is resented by many people in South Korea and other parts of Asia who see it as a symbol of Japan’s
EYE ON MORE: The Japanese player said being part of the game was a memorable experience, but added that the playoffs or a World Series would probably surpass it Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday unleashed the heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming the MLB’s first two-way All-Star, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot (143m) home run as the American League breezed to their eighth straight victory, winning 5-2. Near and far, the sport’s entire focus was on Ohtani from the start of the All-Star Game. Players on both sides climbed to the dugout rails to watch him, and the Japanese sensation went 0 for 2, grounding out twice as the AL’s leadoff man and designated hitter. Jared Walsh, Ohtani’s teammate on the Los Angeles
‘BE BETTER’: An impressive performance by Devin Booker, who scored 42 points, was thwarted by the number of turnovers, which the Suns’ coach said crushed them The ball was in the hands of the Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul with 35 seconds left in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday and his team needed a bucket to tie or take the lead. The 11-time All-Star would not have wanted it any other way. The point guard did one crossover dribble to shake the Milwaukee Bucks’ Jrue Holiday then immediately did another to try to lose Giannis Antetokounmpo. What happened next was not what the Suns or Paul expected. He fell down. The ball bounced away and so did Phoenix’s chances of taking a commanding lead in the series. Holiday scooped up
‘PRELIMINARY INQUIRY’: The peloton set off from Pau under a shadow after an overnight anti-doping raid on Team Bahrain Victorious at their hotel by French police Overall leader Tadej Pogacar on Thursday again proved his dominance on the Tour de France as he won a second consecutive mountain stage in the Pyrenees and said “it’s a game for me.” On a short final mountain stage of 130km, Pogacar outlasted his two closest rivals, Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz, just as he did the previous day. The reigning champion continued the most dominant run in recent Tour memory, by climbing onto the podium four times — as stage winner, best young rider, best climber and general classification leader. The peloton left Pau under a shadow after an overnight anti-doping raid