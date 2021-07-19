For the four Iraqi athletes who have made it to Tokyo, there is no realistic talk of medals. Having overcome war, politics and the COVID-19 pandemic, their dream is simply to participate.
With state financial support cut off by political infighting for most of the run-up to the Games and their locked-down foreign coaches unable to offer more than virtual advice, Iraq’s small squad of Olympians made almost entirely by their own efforts.
Right up to November of last year, when a new national Olympic head was elected, watched over by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) by video link, Iraq’s participation in the Games was in doubt.
Photo: AFP
A nearly two-year battle for control of the National Olympic Committee’s US$25 million budget had seen Iraq ostracized by the IOC and its athletes deprived of the monthly stipends they rely on to prepare for competitions.
Despite the loss of state financial support and the difficulties of traveling to qualifying events during the pandemic, two Iraqi hopefuls managed to qualify for Tokyo.
Rower Mohammed Ryadh, 27, would take part in the men’s single sculls for the second Games in a row.
He has no illusions about his medal chances after his French coach of the past nine years, Vincent Tassery, was prevented by restrictions linked to the pandemic from traveling to Baghdad for the rower’s training sessions on the Tigris.
“I have a French trainer and because of COVID he hasn’t been able to come to Iraq, so he sends me instructions by e-mail that I have to work on by myself,” Ryadh said at his makeshift training base on the river bank.
“So the goal is just to take part in the Olympic Games. We both know it’s not worth even thinking about a medal,” the rower added.
To date, Iraq has won just a single Olympic medal — a silver for weightlifting in Rome in 1960 — but it is not for want of trying.
At the 2016 Rio Games, 21 Iraqi athletes competed in an array of disciplines including soccer, judo, boxing and athletics, as well as rowing.
This year, just one other Iraqi apart from Ryadh qualified as of right — sprinter Dana Hussein, 35, for the women’s 200m.
Hussein left it until the middle of last month to claim her berth with a qualifying time of 22.51 seconds, as she took gold in the pan-Arab athletics championship in Tunis. Two other Iraqis were handed wildcard slots after coming close to their qualifying scores — 400m specialist Taha Hussein and shooter Fatima Abbas.
The four makes up Iraq’s smallest squad of Olympians since its Games in London in 1948.
Iraq’s Olympians were all children when former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein’s long years in power came to an end in the US-led invasion of 2003.
The country’s Olympic movement is only now recovering from the brutal two-decade grip of his eldest son, Uday Hussein, who allegedly tortured athletes he deemed to have underperformed.
The committee Uday Hussein headed was dissolved by the US-led occupation authority after the invasion, along with all of the other instruments of Saddam Hussein’s rule.
The manner of its dissolution, and that Saddam Hussein’s Iraq took part in multiple Olympics before his overthrow, left a question mark over the legitimacy of the body that replaced it.
That cleared the way for the Iraqi Ministry of Youth and Sports to launch a campaign to oust it in February 2019, leaving athletes in financial limbo as the rump committee battled for control with a commission appointed by the ministry.
A new committee was finally set up last year, when in November it held fresh elections to the IOC’s satisfaction and Iraq returned to the Olympic fold.
Little of the state funding filters down to help individual athletes cover the travel and training costs involved in qualifying.
“What’s sad is that you go to these qualifying events and our authorities really don’t care,” Dana Hussein said.
“It’s taken me 18 months of effort to book my place in Tokyo. I myself had to pay many of the costs of getting training abroad because the athletics federation has very limited means,” she said.
Dana Hussein called for the Iraqi authorities to draw up a long-term plan for the investment in sports infrastructure the country was deprived of during decades of war and international sanctions.
“We need a long-term roadmap — money, equipment and a modern sports infrastructure,” she said.
Ashleigh Barty was almost off Centre Court, the Venus Rosewater Dish balanced on one arm as she strode toward the tunnel, an aisle of ball boys and girls standing sentry and the heartened crowd giving their final ovation to a Wimbledon winner who had captured their consciousness. To observe small details in such a big setting, on such a big occasion, is not easy, but several rows back, tucked behind a throng of photographers, was a woman wearing a T-shirt bearing the design of the Aboriginal flag. Barty pointed toward that woman, Mel Jones, cochair of Cricket Australia’s first nations advisory
South Korea’s Olympic committee yesterday removed banners at the Olympic Athletes’ Village in Tokyo that referred to a 16th-century war between Korea and Japan after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled they were provocative. In agreeing to take down the banners, the South Koreans said they received a promise from the IOC that the displaying of the Japanese “rising sun” flag would be banned at stadiums and other Olympic venues. The flag, portraying a red sun with 16 rays extending outward, is resented by many people in South Korea and other parts of Asia who see it as a symbol of Japan’s
ENGLAND PARTY OVER: Wembley was frenzied before the match, but the mood turned sour after the loss, and police are probing racist posts against England players Italy wrecked England’s UEFA Euro 2020 party at Wembley Staduim on Sunday, winning a tense final on penalties to plunge the host nation into despair and prolong their 55-year wait for a second major title. Italy manager Roberto Mancini’s men recovered from the shock of conceding the quickest goal ever in a European Championship final to equalize and held their nerve to claim a 3-2 shoot-out victory after a 1-1 draw following extra time. It is the second time Italy have been crowned European champions. Three players fluffed penalties for England, extending their poor record in shoot-outs and leaving the hosts waiting for
EYE ON MORE: The Japanese player said being part of the game was a memorable experience, but added that the playoffs or a World Series would probably surpass it Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday unleashed the heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming the MLB’s first two-way All-Star, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot (143m) home run as the American League breezed to their eighth straight victory, winning 5-2. Near and far, the sport’s entire focus was on Ohtani from the start of the All-Star Game. Players on both sides climbed to the dugout rails to watch him, and the Japanese sensation went 0 for 2, grounding out twice as the AL’s leadoff man and designated hitter. Jared Walsh, Ohtani’s teammate on the Los Angeles