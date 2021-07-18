Anxiety lifts for Australia’s Cambage after she withdrawals from Olympics

Reuters





Australia’s Liz Cambage yesterday spoke about her feelings of relief after withdrawing from her country’s women’s basketball squad for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 29-year-old on Friday pulled out of the Opals squad citing mental health issues ahead of the team’s departure from Las Vegas, where they have been completing their pre-Games preparations.

Cambage’s move came after Basketball Australia launched an investigation into an altercation involving the Las Vegas Aces center during a warmup game against Nigeria on Thursday.

Team WNBA’s Dearica Hamby, left, and Liz Cambage embrace before a WNBA All-Star basketball game against the US on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Photo: AP

“This decision had been a few days in the making, but I’d been at breaking point for a month or so now,” Cambage said in a video posted on Instagram.

“As soon as I put out that little statement yesterday and made the final decision, I felt a world of anxiety and pressure, and heaviness I have been carrying, lift straight off me,” she said.

Cambage admitted there had been a clash during the game against Nigeria, but suggested that reporting of the incident was inaccurate.

“Things got heated in the Nigeria game,” Cambage said.

“There was a particular altercation and there were words exchanged, but I’m hearing things that aren’t true at all, flying around from people in Australia and America, which is crazy. Everything that happened and everything that was said is on film, so I know what happened. I do not appreciate the lies and the people constantly trying to tear me down,” she said.

Australia have medaled in five of the past six Olympic women’s basketball tournaments, but have never won gold and were knocked out in the quarter-finals in 2016.

The withdrawal of Cambage, who previously threatened to quit the team over a lack of racial diversity in Australian Olympic photo shoots, reduces their hopes of a first-ever gold medal considerably.

“Yesterday was one of the hardest decisions of my life, but it had been coming,” she said.

“I’ve been having breakdowns in the carpark at Wholefoods, nonstop panic attacks hyperventilating at the thought of going into one of the most precious situations, which is already in a bubble, with no fans, no friends. Mentally, I’m an escapist. If I have no escape from a situation, it gives me anxiety and I panic,” she said. “And there’s definitely no escape, except for leaving, once you get into Tokyo, and I would not want to do that to my team.”

On Friday, the Opal’s beat the US team 70-67 in a pre-Olympic exhibition game without Cambage on the court.

Breanna Stewart and her US Olympic teammates said they are not panicking, even though they have lost consecutive games for the first time in a decade. They earlier lost to a team of WNBA All-Stars.

“There’s a standard and the standard is winning and we haven’t gotten to that point yet,” said Stewart, who scored 17 points for the US. “It’s frustrating, it’s part of the game and part of the process. When we get to Tokyo and get to the Olympics that’s when it’s really, really crunch time. We’re continuing to elevate and get better every day. We’ll get to where we want to be.”

Additional reporting by AP