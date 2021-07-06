Ohtani becomes 1st All-Star picked as pitcher and hitter

AP, NEW YORK





Shohei Ohtani on Sunday achieved a first in the near century history of baseball’s All-Star Game: selection as both a hitter and pitcher.

The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way sensation was among the American League (AL) starting pitchers picked for the showcase at Denver’s Coors Field on Tuesday next week.

Ohtani, who leads the majors in home runs, had already been elected by fans to start as the AL’s designated hitter.

The Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani points upward after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during their MLB game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on Sunday. Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY

The Boston Red Sox has the most All-Stars for the first time since 2009, sending five. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez, starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and reliever Matt Barnes were chosen to join a pair of starters: shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers.

The Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays have four All-Stars each.

Ohtani received 121 votes in balloting by players, managers and coaches announced three days after fan-elected starters were revealed.

“The guy’s going to participate in Home Run Derby, pitch in the game and hit in the game. That doesn’t happen like, ever,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said after speaking with AL skipper Kevin Cash of Tampa Bay. “So this is the one time ... even the non-baseball fan can really latch onto this and become interested.”

Babe Ruth’s pitching days were largely behind him by the time the All-Star Game started in 1933. Ruth made one pitching appearance that year, the final one of his career on the last day of the season. He last pitched with regularity in 1919.

Ohtani is hitting .278 with 31 home runs and 67 RBIs. In 12 starts on the mound, he is 3-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 83 strikeouts over 60 innings.