Dozens of Uighurs and Tibetans on Wednesday demonstrated outside the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, calling for a boycott of the Winter Games next year in Beijing.
On International Olympic Day, protesters from Switzerland, France, Germany and Liechtenstein rallied in Lausanne, which hosts the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
“We have gathered here today in Lausanne in front of the Olympic Museum to tell the IOC that we are not okay with Beijing being the 2022 Olympics host nation again,” said Tashi Shitsetsang, president of the Tibetan Youth Association in Europe.
Photo: AP
“Beijing has been the host nation in 2008 and the human rights situation has since then gone from bad to worse. So we ... call on the international community to boycott Beijing 2022,” she said.
Protesters waved Tibetan and East Turkestan national flags and held up placards that read: “No rights, no Games” and “Stop genocide Games.”
“The Chinese government has just recently started a multifaceted campaign to essentially erase the Tibetan language, Tibetan culture and identity, and same goes for the Uighurs there in East Turkestan,” Shitsetsang said. “We all have witnessed there’s a genocide against the Uighur people, right now.”
