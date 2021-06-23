Ball back in Serena’s court at Wimbledon

AFP, LONDON





Serena Williams turns 40 on Sept. 26 and the arrival of that landmark birthday is to be all the sweeter if she has at last equaled Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

The tennis legend could even hold the record outright if she wins both Wimbledon and the US Open, but despite holding her own in the top 10, there is a fear that age is affecting her powers.

A fourth-round loss at the French Open to Kazakhstan’s 21st seed Elena Rybakina reflected this, although clay would be her least preferred surface despite three Roland Garros titles.

The US’ Serena Williams serves to Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in their French Open fourth-round match at Roland Garros in Paris on June 6. Photo: AP

However, her chances of an eighth Wimbledon crown have improved with the withdrawal of world No. 2 Naomi Osaka, who is taking time off from tournaments after revealing that she has been battling anxiety and depression.

There are also fitness doubts over Australia’s world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and third-ranked Simona Halep, who denied Williams the record-equaling Grand Slam at Wimbledon two years ago.

That was one of four Grand Slam finals that Williams has played since she drew within one title of the controversial Court’s record at the 2017 Australian Open.

Fellow US tennis legend Chris Evert believes that Williams is still capable of winning at Wimbledon, where she has been the losing finalist on her past two visits.

“Like Roger Federer, I would give Serena a better chance at Wimbledon because the grass is perfect for her game,” the 66-year-old Evert told Eurosport prior to the French Open. “On the grass, if Serena is fit and that serve is working, then that’s half of the match right there. She has that experience and flexibility.”

However, Evert said that like any great champion who appears vulnerable, all of Williams’ opponents would entertain hopes of beating her.

“The players are better now than they were two years ago and they are not intimidated,” the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion said. “They all feel they have a chance against Serena.”

Barty is to arrive at Wimbledon without a warm-up tournament on grass, after pulling out due to a hip injury in the middle of the second set of her second-round match at the French Open.

The 25-year-old Australian has been practicing on grass at Wimbledon, labeling them “baby steps” as the 2019 French Open champion bids to be fighting fit.

Halep, too, is to arrive at Wimbledon to defend her title — the tournament was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — without a match on grass under her belt.

The 29-year-old Romanian’s calf injury forced her to miss the French Open and although she turned up for this week’s Bad Homburg Open, she felt that she was not fit enough to compete.

“My calf is not ready for a competition,” she said. “I will keep practicing, as I really want to be able to play at Wimbledon, but for now, I have to take care of my body and see how the recovery is going.”