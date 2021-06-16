Argentina superstar Lionel Messi on Monday scored a stunning free-kick, but Chile hit back to earn a 1-1 draw in the Copa America.
Messi’s magical left foot gave dominant Argentina a deserved first-half lead, but Eduardo Vargas equalized in the second half after Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal’s penalty.
Despite Argentina’s dominance, Messi said: “We weren’t calm, we didn’t have control of the ball.”
Photo: AFP
Houever, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni saw things differently.
“We deserved to win, but in the end we drew. In any case, it’s only the start of a very tough tournament,” Scaloni said. “I would be worried if the team wasn’t creating chances. The important thing is we are.”
Argentina were in total command and got the goal their domination deserved on 33 minutes into the Group A game in Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro. Inevitably it was Messi who scored, curling a free-kick just beyond goalkeeper Claudio Bravo’s dive.
Chile started the second half with more intent and Erick Pulgar played Vargas into the area, but his shot on the stretch was saved by Martinez.
However, Vidal stormed in to try to fire home the rebound and was caught by Nicolas Tagliafico as he shot.
Referee Wilmar Roldan consulted the video assistant referee and then awarded a penalty.
Martinez tipped Vidal’s effort onto the crossbar, but Vargas was quickest to the ball to head home the equalizer.
“This team didn’t want to be beaten, even though they didn’t play well. This group of players are defiant,” Chile coach Martin Lasarte said.
In Monday’s other game, Angel Romero scored twice as Paraguay bounced back to beat 10-man Bolivia 3-1 and top Group A.
OPPORTUNITY: After winning a Symetra Tour title last month, Lee was in position to become the first to follow a Symetra victory with an LPGA Tour win in her next start Taiwan’s Min Lee on Saturday capped a stellar outing by rolling in a 15-foot putt for a birdie on 18 to grab a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Lee birdied three of her final four holes, including the par-five 18th, for a four-under-par 68 and a total of nine-under 207. “I just tried to play my game and tried to be smart on the golf course, because the golf course is very hard,” Lee said. “There are some pin placement that you want to be on the fat side of the green if you miss
Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday hit the longest homer of his major league career in the first inning, and the surging Los Angeles Angels pounded a season-high five homers in an 8-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Ohtani’s 17th homer of the season was a 470-foot (143.25m) shot deep into the outfield bleachers off Kansas City starter Kris Bubic (1-1). Angels manager Joe Maddon, who first arrived at Angel Stadium in 1994 as a coach, had never seen anything like it. “That’s the farthest ball I’ve ever seen hit here,” Maddon said. “I’ve never seen one hit there before... It has an impact
There is a new interpretation of the handball law in soccer and the first game at the UEFA Euro 2020 on Friday set the tone that there should be fewer cheap penalties given. Twice during the first half in Rome, Italy’s players pleaded with UEFA’s hand-picked referee for the prestige game, Danny Makkelie, to award a penalty when the ball struck a Turkey defender on the arm. Fans in domestic leagues have become used to seeing such handballs rewarded with penalties in the era of review by video assistant referees (VARs), but Makkelie waved away both appeals and Italy’s win meant his
Rafael Nadal shrugged off his epic loss to Novak Djokovic at the French Open on Friday, insisting that “life goes on” as the 13-time champion suffered just his third defeat in 108 matches in Paris over 16 years. In their 58th career clash, world No. 1 Djokovic triumphed 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in their semi-final and remained on course to capture a 19th major and become the first man in more than 50 years to win all four Slams twice. Nadal, the defending champion and chasing a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title, refused to dwell on the consequences of his 4