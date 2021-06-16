Spain held by Sweden, Scots downed

AFP, GLASGOW





Spain on Monday opened their UEFA Euro 2020 campaign with a goalless draw against Sweden in Seville, Spain, after their preparations were badly affected by COVID-19, while Patrik Schick scored one of the championship’s great goals in the Czech Republic’s 2-0 win over Scotland.

Elsewhere on day four of the tournament, Slovakia edged out 10-man Poland 2-1 in Saint Petersburg.

They lead the early Group E table ahead of Spain and Sweden, after the Scandinavians held on for a point at Estadio La Cartuja, with Alvaro Morata wasting the hosts’ best opportunity.

Spain’s Alvaro Morata reacts after missing a chance to score in their UEFA Euro 2020 game against Sweden at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain, on Monday. Photo: Reuters

“There are no doubts about a striker like Morata,” Aymeric Laporte said of his teammate. “We know what he can do, it didn’t go in for him today it’s true, but in the next game he can score three and shut everyone’s mouth.”

Jordi Alba captained Spain in the absence of Sergio Busquets, who is still self-isolating at home after testing positive for COVIS-19.

Defender Diego Llorente was only allowed to rejoin the group on Saturday after giving a fourth consecutive negative test and was an unused substitute.

The squad was forced to train individually and their last friendly against Lithuania was passed over to the under-21s.

The Scots, absent from major tournament finals since the 1998 World Cup, were sunk by Bayer Leverkusen striker Schick in front of 12,000 fans at Hampden Park in England.

The home side started the Group D contest brightly in Glasgow, but fell behind shortly before half-time as Schick headed home a cross from Vladimir Coufal.

There was even better to come from the 25-year-old Schick, as he struck a high, curling shot from just inside the Scotland half over the head of back-pedalling Scottish goalkeeper David Marshall and into the net.

“The ball bounced back, the goalkeeper was quite high, I took a look, I saw he was out there so I slammed it in,” Schick said.

Czech Republic moved to the top of Group D ahead of their game with Croatia at Hampden on Friday.

“We want to advance, we are now facing the two favorites, sometimes you can get there on three points, but I think we’ll have to clinch one more to be sure,” Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy said.

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN

AFP, COPENHAGEN

Christian Eriksen, the Danish soccer player who collapsed on the pitch in his country’s opening Euro 2020 game, said that he was doing “fine” in an Instagram post from hospital yesterday.

“I’m fine — under the circumstances, I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay,” he wrote in a post with a photograph of him smiling and giving a thumbs-up in bed.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder on Saturday collapsed on the field in the 43rd minute of Denmark’s Group B game against Finland. He was later confirmed to have had cardiac arrest.