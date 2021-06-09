Naomi Osaka out of pre-Wimbledon event in Berlin

Reuters





Naomi Osaka on Monday pulled out of next week’s Berlin WTA 500 grasscourt tournament, raising doubts about the four-times Grand Slam champion’s participation at Wimbledon later this month.

The decision comes after Japanese world No. 2 Osaka pulled out of the French Open last week on mental health grounds.

“We have received notification Naomi Osaka cannot start in Berlin. After consulting her management, she will take a break,” Berlin organizers said in a statement ahead of the event which begins on Monday.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka reacts during her Australian Open women’s singles match against the US’ Jennifer Brady in Melbourne on Feb. 20. Photo: AFP

Osaka has not revealed when she plans to play next, casting doubt on her participation at Wimbledon, which starts on June 28.