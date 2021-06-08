SOCCER
Taiwan faces Australia
Taiwan last night was to face unbeaten Australia in their World Cup qualifier in Kuwait City. Australia coach Graham Arnold said he would look to pick players who were rested for last week’s 3-0 win over Kuwait after arriving late to the squad’s camp in the Middle East. “We’ll freshen the team up and play some players that are fresh and ready to go and add some great energy into the team,” he said. Australia thumped Taiwan 7-1 when they last met in October 2019. Winless from six games, Taiwan are already eliminated from qualifying. Australia are top of Group B in Asian qualifying on 15 points, five clear of Kuwait and Jordan.
OLYMPICS
Official killed by train: media
A senior official at the Japanese Olympic Committee jumped in front of an underground train in Tokyo in an apparent suicide on Monday morning, Nippon Television said, citing Tokyo metropolitan police sources. The police are investigating the details surrounding the death of Yasushi Moriya, 52, who worked in the committee’s accounting department, viewing it as an apparent suicide, the television network said. News of the incident was one of the top trending topics on Twitter in Japan.
RUGBY
‘Buck’ Shelford knighted
Former All Blacks captain Wayne “Buck” Shelford was awarded a knighthood in New Zealand’s honors list published yesterday. Making his debut in 1985, Shelford played 48 games for New Zealand, including 22 tests, and captained the team on 31 occasions before being controversially axed in 1990. The 63-year-old, who is credited with revitalizing the performance of the All Blacks’ traditional haka, was appointed a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to rugby and the community. “It’s a great accolade, a great honor,” said Shelford, part of the All Blacks’ 1987 squad that won the World Cup. “It’s one of those things you never think will happen — I’d never thought about it before.” “I’ll wear it with pride for the family and all the organizations I work with,” he added.
HOCKEY
Canada wins 27th world title
Nick Paul on Sunday night scored in overtime on a 2-and-1 break with Ottawa Senators teammate Connor Brown, as Canada won its 27th world title, beating Finland 3-2. Brown slid the puck over to Paul and he beat goaltender Jussi Olkinuora 6 minutes and 26 seconds into the extra frame. Maxime Comtois and Adam Henrique also scored for Canada, which looked down-and-out after losing its first three games in Riga before going on an improbable run to the top of the podium. Earlier, the US beat Germany 6-1 to claim the bronze. Cal Petersen made 33 saves for the Americans.
BASKETBALL
Clippers advance to round 2
Kawhi Leonard on Sunday finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, as the Los Angeles Clippers won game seven at home with a 126-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks to punch their ticket to the second round of the NBA playoffs. Los Angeles withstood a 46-point performance from Mavericks star Luka Doncic to take the Western Conference series 4-3. The Clippers are the sixth team in NBA history to lose the first two games of a series at home and win a series.
Amid an unusual silence on an empty Court Philippe Chatrier at the French Open on Thursday, defending champion Rafael Nadal celebrated his 35th birthday with another victory against Richard Gasquet, but play at Roland Garros was overshadowed by the news that Paris police had detained Russia’s Yana Sizikova over the suspected fixing of a doubles match last year. Sizikova, 26, who is ranked 101st in the women’s doubles, was detained after an investigation into possible corruption and fraud was opened in October last year over a first-round match last year that saw Sizikova and American partner Madison Brengle defeated by Romanian
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS: Henry Vom has pushed the national soccer team to practice in incredibly hot conditions in the hopes that they can avenge their 2019 loss to Nepal Taiwan manager Henry Vom has put the national team through their paces over the past few days to adjust to the hot conditions in Kuwait, as they look to even the score against Nepal with a win in their second-round FIFA World Cup qualifier at midnight tonight. The revamped squad is basically composed of the best players from the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), with Spanish-Taiwanese playmaker Emilio Estevez Tsai the only member of the team who is based overseas. In their remaining three Group B games, Taiwan face Nepal tonight, then take on group leaders Australia on Monday and Kuwait on
Taiwan on Thursday fell to another 2-0 defeat to Nepal in their FIFA World Cup Asia Group B qualifier at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City after a harsh handball decision resulted in them falling behind right at the start of the match, a position from which they could not recover. Nepal were awarded a free-kick in the third minute just outside the penalty area. The delivery into the area bounced off Taiwan defender Cheng Hao, and while the video replay was inconclusive, the South Korean referee awarded a penalty-kick, judging that it was Cheng’s hand that had touched
‘INCREDIBLY BRAVE’: As matches continued yesterday, leading sports stars and fans offered their support to Japan’s Osaka, who said she has been battling depression Leading figures in tennis and sport have rallied to support Naomi Osaka after the women’s world No. 2 withdrew from the French Open in a row about post-match media duties, saying she had been suffering from depression and anxiety. One of the biggest names in sport, Osaka stunned the tennis world when she pulled out of the Grand Slam after being fined US$15,000 and threatened with expulsion for refusing to show up at an obligatory news conference on Sunday. On Monday, the four-times Grand Slam champion decided to take matters into her own hands to end the stand-off. “I think now the best