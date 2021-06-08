SPORTS BRIEFS

SOCCER

Taiwan faces Australia

Taiwan last night was to face unbeaten Australia in their World Cup qualifier in Kuwait City. Australia coach Graham Arnold said he would look to pick players who were rested for last week’s 3-0 win over Kuwait after arriving late to the squad’s camp in the Middle East. “We’ll freshen the team up and play some players that are fresh and ready to go and add some great energy into the team,” he said. Australia thumped Taiwan 7-1 when they last met in October 2019. Winless from six games, Taiwan are already eliminated from qualifying. Australia are top of Group B in Asian qualifying on 15 points, five clear of Kuwait and Jordan.

OLYMPICS

Official killed by train: media

A senior official at the Japanese Olympic Committee jumped in front of an underground train in Tokyo in an apparent suicide on Monday morning, Nippon Television said, citing Tokyo metropolitan police sources. The police are investigating the details surrounding the death of Yasushi Moriya, 52, who worked in the committee’s accounting department, viewing it as an apparent suicide, the television network said. News of the incident was one of the top trending topics on Twitter in Japan.

RUGBY

‘Buck’ Shelford knighted

Former All Blacks captain Wayne “Buck” Shelford was awarded a knighthood in New Zealand’s honors list published yesterday. Making his debut in 1985, Shelford played 48 games for New Zealand, including 22 tests, and captained the team on 31 occasions before being controversially axed in 1990. The 63-year-old, who is credited with revitalizing the performance of the All Blacks’ traditional haka, was appointed a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to rugby and the community. “It’s a great accolade, a great honor,” said Shelford, part of the All Blacks’ 1987 squad that won the World Cup. “It’s one of those things you never think will happen — I’d never thought about it before.” “I’ll wear it with pride for the family and all the organizations I work with,” he added.

HOCKEY

Canada wins 27th world title

Nick Paul on Sunday night scored in overtime on a 2-and-1 break with Ottawa Senators teammate Connor Brown, as Canada won its 27th world title, beating Finland 3-2. Brown slid the puck over to Paul and he beat goaltender Jussi Olkinuora 6 minutes and 26 seconds into the extra frame. Maxime Comtois and Adam Henrique also scored for Canada, which looked down-and-out after losing its first three games in Riga before going on an improbable run to the top of the podium. Earlier, the US beat Germany 6-1 to claim the bronze. Cal Petersen made 33 saves for the Americans.

BASKETBALL

Clippers advance to round 2

Kawhi Leonard on Sunday finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, as the Los Angeles Clippers won game seven at home with a 126-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks to punch their ticket to the second round of the NBA playoffs. Los Angeles withstood a 46-point performance from Mavericks star Luka Doncic to take the Western Conference series 4-3. The Clippers are the sixth team in NBA history to lose the first two games of a series at home and win a series.