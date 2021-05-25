Team Qhubeka Assos rider Victor Campenaerts said that his team on Sunday went “all in” to help him win the 15th stage of the Giro d’Italia, while Team Ineos Grenadiers rider Egan Bernal took the leader’s pink jersey.
Campenaerts, 29, finished ahead of breakaway companion Oscar Riesebeek of Team Alpecin-Fenix on the 147km stage, which crossed into Slovenia.
Team DSM rider Nikias Arndt finished third, seven seconds behind the leading pair, on a road made slippery by heavy rain late in the day.
Bernal, the 2019 Tour de France winner, finished 21st, more than 15 minutes off the winner, but holds a 1 minute, 33 second overall race lead on UCI World Team rider Simon Yates before the mountainous 16th stage in the Dolomites.
“It was just an amazing day for the team,” Campenaerts said. “As we don’t have climbers for the next few stages in the mountains, we decided to go all in today. We rode as one.”
For time-trial specialist Campenaerts, it was a first Grand Tour win, and third for his South African outfit this year, after Swiss Mauro Schmid and Italian Giacomo Nizzolo in the past week.
“Now we have three victories in the Giro, which is simply fantastic for a team that struggled to stay alive,” Campenaerts said.
When Florida physician Thomas Newman died of COVID-19, he left his family a huge legacy — a collection of sports cards worth about US$20 million, including a Babe Ruth card that could set a new world record. It was love, not money, that drove Newman when he started his collection about 40 years ago, traveling the US to trade at conventions and storing his cards in a safe at his Tampa home. “He loved his paper babies,” said his widow, Nancy Newman. “He got such joy out of it,” she added. Thomas Newman, who died in January at age 73, kept the collection of
Twenty-one people were killed after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a 100km cross-country mountain race in China, state media said yesterday. The extreme weather struck a high-altitude section of the race held in the scenic Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin in northwestern Gansu Province on Saturday afternoon. Among the dead were elite Chinese long-distance runners, local media reported. Xinhua news agency confirmed that the death toll had risen to 21, citing the local rescue command headquarters. State broadcaster China Central Television also reported that the final missing competitor had been found dead. Baiyin Mayor Zhang Xuchen said
Some of the world’s toughest gun-control laws are posing unusual problems at the Tokyo Olympic Games, from the coach who cannot touch a firearm to strict limits on ammunition. For Goran Maksimovic, the extent of Japan’s restrictions only became clear when he arrived to coach the national team and found he could not lay a finger on a gun, let alone fire one. “I was very surprised in the beginning,” said the Serb, a 10m air rifle gold medalist at the 1988 Seoul Games. Just 500 people can own an air pistol in Japan, whose history of controlling guns and other weapons dates
SURPRISE: The Taiwanese said she had not started with high expectations, as she had only slept 20 hours in the previous five days after traveling from Thailand to the US Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling on Thursday struck early with five birdies in a five-under 66 to take a two-shot lead in the LPGA Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia. Hsu’s five birdies included three in a row at the 12th, 13th and 14th at Kingsmill Resort, where South Korean world No. 3 Kim Sei-young headlined a group of five players sharing second on 67. Kim was joined by China’s Liu Ruixin, Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes, Malaysia’s Kelly Tan and South Korea’s Jeon Ji-won. It was a further stroke back to an all-American quintet on 68 — Elizabeth Szokol, Tiffany Joh, Ryann O’Toole, Megan Khang