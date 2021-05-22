Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling on Thursday struck early with five birdies in a five-under 66 to take a two-shot lead in the LPGA Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Hsu’s five birdies included three in a row at the 12th, 13th and 14th at Kingsmill Resort, where South Korean world No. 3 Kim Sei-young headlined a group of five players sharing second on 67.
Kim was joined by China’s Liu Ruixin, Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes, Malaysia’s Kelly Tan and South Korea’s Jeon Ji-won.
Photo: AP
It was a further stroke back to an all-American quintet on 68 — Elizabeth Szokol, Tiffany Joh, Ryann O’Toole, Megan Khang and Stacy Lewis.
Taiwan’s Min Lee was tied for 12th after a two-under 69, Cheng Ssu-chia carded a one-over 72 and Chien Pei-yun was four-over after a 75.
“Actually, I feel quite the same from [the] very first hole all the way to the 18th,” said Hsu, who hit 13 of 14 fairways in regulation and 14 of 18 greens.
“I just kept waiting,” the Taiwanese said. “[I had] a lot of birdie chances. I just kept waiting, and finally when I made the turn, three birdies in a row on the back nine on holes 12, 13, 14.”
Hsu said she had not gone into the round with high expectations.
“I’ve only slept I will say 20 hours in the last five days,” she said, after coping with the trip from the LPGA Thailand to Williamsburg.
Along the way she played a 36-hole qualifier in Arizona for the US Women’s Open — where she actually ended up playing 37 holes, making a birdie on the first extra hole to earn the alternate spot for the women’s major in San Francisco.
Kim had five birdies for her share of second place, while Liu had six birdies in her four-under round.
Liu, still trying to make the permanent leap from the Symetra Tour developmental circuit, teed off on 10 and had four birdies through nine holes.
She was slowed by bogeys at the second and sixth, but finished with back-to-back birdies.
“The two bogeys were actually my swing issue, pulled them a little bit,” Liu said.
“I was able to fix my swing in the middle of the round to get everything straightened out,” she said.
She said two Symetra Tour wins this season had boosted her confidence.
“I know I can play well out here,” she said.
Jane Park provided the shot of the day, a hole-in-one at the par-three fifth on the way to a three-over 74.
“I actually hit the perfect shot,” she said of her eight-iron from 148 yards.
“People by the green said it rolled in just like a putt,” Park said.
Additional reporting by staff writer
When Florida physician Thomas Newman died of COVID-19, he left his family a huge legacy — a collection of sports cards worth about US$20 million, including a Babe Ruth card that could set a new world record. It was love, not money, that drove Newman when he started his collection about 40 years ago, traveling the US to trade at conventions and storing his cards in a safe at his Tampa home. “He loved his paper babies,” said his widow, Nancy Newman. “He got such joy out of it,” she added. Thomas Newman, who died in January at age 73, kept the collection of
‘LION OF LIONS’: A Brazilian jujutsu master, Oliveira started the match with the most submission wins in UFC history, and ended with a record 17 finishes inside the distance Brazil’s Charles Oliveira on Saturday rallied with brutal efficiency to knock out American Michael Chandler early in the second round at UFC 262 in Houston, Texas, and be crowned the new lightweight champion. “I am proving to everybody I am the lion of lions,” Oliveira said inside the cage afterwards. “I told you I was going to knock him out and I came and knocked him out.” The 31-year-old Oliveira’s next challenge would be to carve his legacy in the blue riband UFC weight class previously dominated by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. “I wanted to come here tonight and show that I
For someone who lost a season to a nagging elbow injury that needed surgery, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra understandably welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games last year. The mop-haired former world junior champion, potentially independent India’s first track-and-field Olympic medalist, had hoped to use the extra time to get back to full fitness and try to find his best form. Instead, the 23-year-old was soon sent scurrying back indoors as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world’s second-most populous nation, then surged again this year. Chopra is one of about 90 Tokyo-bound Indian athletes who have spent much of the past
Taiwan’s sports leagues are adjusting to disease prevention measures after authorities on Saturday raised the COVID-19 alert for Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 due to a surge in domestic cases. Baseball games are being played in empty ballparks for the first time this season, while basketball’s P.League+ might not finish its championship series in its inaugural season after Game 5 was suspended yesterday. The Rakuten Monkeys yesterday beat the Uni-President Lions in Tainan in a game held without fans and featuring the debut of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Felix Doubront. Two games to be hosted by the Weichuan Dragons