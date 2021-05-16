Kyle Connor scored twice on Friday as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Mason Appleton and Jansen Harkins, with an empty-netter, also scored, while Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves to help the Jets finish 30-23-3.
Pierre Engvall and Ilya Mikheyev scored, while Jack Campbell stopped 20 shots for North Division champions Toronto.
Photo: AP
The Maple Leafs finished 35-14-7.
Toronto gave forward Mitch Marner the night off, with Adam Brooks taking his spot on a line with Auston Matthews and Alex Galchenyuk.
The game meant little as both teams already have their first-round playoff matches set.
The Jets start their first-round series with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday in Edmonton, while the Maple Leafs welcome Montreal Canadiens for game 1 on Thursday — the first post-season meeting between the Original Six rivals since 1979.
Meanwhile, by the time the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks end their seasons, the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins will be well into the first round of their playoff series.
In another bizarre anomaly in an NHL season with a COVID-19 backdrop, Calgary and Vancouver are to play each other three times next week, while every other team in the league is either squaring off in the post-season or already done for the year.
Neither the Flames nor the Canucks made the playoffs and the results of their three games will only count toward where the clubs rank in the entry draft lottery.
The Flames-Canucks games were put off earlier this season when a COVID-19 outbreak hit Vancucer and paused the team’s schedule for three weeks. So an NHL season that was originally going to end on Saturday last week is to finish with back-to-back meetings of the Canucks and Flames on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Playing out the string while other teams have already embarked on their Stanley Cup quest will be weird, Flames forward Milan Lucic said.
“Yes. Yes it will. Especially when they’re meaningless games,” The Canadian Press quoted him as saying.
“With COVID, it’s a unique year. With the shutdown that happened in Vancouver, we knew this was a possibility for a while now,” Flames captain Mark Giordano said. “The league really doesn’t have much of a choice with the time frame.”
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday said that he has never “put the Olympics first,” the same day an opinion poll showed that nearly 60 percent of people in Japan want the Olympics canceled less than three months before they begin. Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo until the end of the month and is struggling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising further questions about whether the Games should go on. Its vaccination rate is the lowest among wealthy nations. International Olympic officials, Tokyo planners and Suga have insisted that the Games would go on in “a
Chinese Taipei Football Association (CTFA) secretary-general Fang Ching-jen yesterday touted the success of the Taiwan Business Bank Taiwan Futsal League after Chiayi Tienching on Sunday displayed their all-conquering form and collected the championship trophy with a 5-2 win over YTFC at the Pingtung County Stadium. Since January, when the season began, Chiayi Tienching scored a perfect 10 wins off 10 games to collect 30 points. Taichung Traveler were second, finishing on 22 points with seven wins, two losses and one draw, while CTFA U20 were third on 17 points with five wins, three losses and two draws. In the season’s final round on
Japanese nurse Arisa Tsubata has trained around her work shifts for more than a year to prepare for a final Olympic boxing qualifier in the hope of making it to the Tokyo Games this summer. That dream was shattered after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) canceled the boxing qualifier to take place next month and said it would allocate spots to athletes based on their world rankings. The change in criteria has effectively shut the door on many Olympic hopefuls such as Tsubata, whose rankings are not good enough to earn them an automatic qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Other qualifying
A traveling call against the Knicks’ Julius Randle with seconds to go gave possession to the Lakers, letting Talen Horton-Tucker put up his game-winner Talen Horton-Tucker on Tuesday drained a clutch three-pointer in the closing seconds of overtime as the Los Angeles Lakers snatched a thrilling 101-99 victory over the New York Knicks. Horton-Tucker’s effort with 21.1 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Lakers and prevented the Knicks from clinching their first playoff appearance since 2013. It was the dramatic final act of a pulsating clash at the Staples Center, which saw the Knicks’ Julius Randle, a former Lakers player, dominate for long periods with a 31-point performance. Randle looked to have given the Knicks the edge with a superb three-pointer of his own, which put