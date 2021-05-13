Man City’s new cohort give base for golden era

AFP, LONDON





Pep Guardiola’s deft introduction of a new generation at Manchester City inspired their latest English Premier League title triumph, laying the foundations for a burgeoning dynasty at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola’s side were crowned English champions for the third time in four seasons after Manchester United were beaten 2-1 by Leicester City on Tuesday.

City have sealed the silverware with three games to spare, regaining the trophy they were forced to surrender to Liverpool last season.

Fans celebrating Manchester City’s winning of the English Premier League title gather at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

Their return to the summit is a tribute to Guardiola’s clever reshuffle of a squad that lost several important figures in the past few seasons

Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure and David Silva left the club over the past four years after establishing themselves among the most influential players in City history.

Even this season, City’s record goalscorer, Sergio Aguero, has been phased out and is to leave in the summer.

However, rather than let the departure of the old guard serve as a death knell for City’s ambitions, Guardiola has transitioned to a new crop of stars capable of keeping his side on top for years to come.

Ruben Dias, Phil Foden and Joao Cancelo have emerged to play leading roles this season, supplementing core components Kevin de Bruyne, Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Ederson.

Dias has been the most important addition, as he proved the perfect replacement for Kompany.

Signed from SL Benfica in September last year, the 23-year-old adapted seamlessly to the Premier League, adding physicality and leadership that brought the best out of John Stones at a time when the England defender was in danger of squandering his potential.

England playmaker Foden is at last living up to the hype after a breakthrough season.

Cancelo’s dynamic bursts from right or left back allowed City to outnumber opponents in attacking areas, providing Guardiola with a big payoff for keeping faith with the 26-year-old after an underwhelming first season following his move from Juventus.

Ilkay Gundogan’s late flowering at age 30 has been an added bonus for Guardiola, as the German midfielder’s superb form and glut of goals covered for De Bruyne’s various injury problems and a low-key year for Raheem Sterling.

Most encouragingly for Guardiola, only Walker and Gundogan have hit 30, giving him a group capable of a dynastic reign.

Ironically it was one of City’s veterans who played a vital part in their revival from an uneven first half of the season.

When City were held to a 1-1 draw by West Bromwich Albion on Dec. 15 last year, Guardiola said: “I don’t like this team.”

A lethargic training session convinced Guardiola to call on Brazilian Fernandinho for help.

Fernandinho, 35, has been City’s captain this season and Guardiola urged him to tell his teammates their efforts were not acceptable.

“I arrived at the ground the next morning ahead of training, and I said: ‘Tell Pep we’ll start training a little later today.’ It was an emergency,” Fernandinho said. “Once we got everyone together, I spoke openly. I spoke as captain. I told them what Pep had told me, that some things are inexcusable.”

It was a defining moment as City put Chelsea to the sword in their next match and have not looked back.