Pep Guardiola’s deft introduction of a new generation at Manchester City inspired their latest English Premier League title triumph, laying the foundations for a burgeoning dynasty at the Etihad Stadium.
Guardiola’s side were crowned English champions for the third time in four seasons after Manchester United were beaten 2-1 by Leicester City on Tuesday.
City have sealed the silverware with three games to spare, regaining the trophy they were forced to surrender to Liverpool last season.
Photo: Reuters
Their return to the summit is a tribute to Guardiola’s clever reshuffle of a squad that lost several important figures in the past few seasons
Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure and David Silva left the club over the past four years after establishing themselves among the most influential players in City history.
Even this season, City’s record goalscorer, Sergio Aguero, has been phased out and is to leave in the summer.
However, rather than let the departure of the old guard serve as a death knell for City’s ambitions, Guardiola has transitioned to a new crop of stars capable of keeping his side on top for years to come.
Ruben Dias, Phil Foden and Joao Cancelo have emerged to play leading roles this season, supplementing core components Kevin de Bruyne, Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Ederson.
Dias has been the most important addition, as he proved the perfect replacement for Kompany.
Signed from SL Benfica in September last year, the 23-year-old adapted seamlessly to the Premier League, adding physicality and leadership that brought the best out of John Stones at a time when the England defender was in danger of squandering his potential.
England playmaker Foden is at last living up to the hype after a breakthrough season.
Cancelo’s dynamic bursts from right or left back allowed City to outnumber opponents in attacking areas, providing Guardiola with a big payoff for keeping faith with the 26-year-old after an underwhelming first season following his move from Juventus.
Ilkay Gundogan’s late flowering at age 30 has been an added bonus for Guardiola, as the German midfielder’s superb form and glut of goals covered for De Bruyne’s various injury problems and a low-key year for Raheem Sterling.
Most encouragingly for Guardiola, only Walker and Gundogan have hit 30, giving him a group capable of a dynastic reign.
Ironically it was one of City’s veterans who played a vital part in their revival from an uneven first half of the season.
When City were held to a 1-1 draw by West Bromwich Albion on Dec. 15 last year, Guardiola said: “I don’t like this team.”
A lethargic training session convinced Guardiola to call on Brazilian Fernandinho for help.
Fernandinho, 35, has been City’s captain this season and Guardiola urged him to tell his teammates their efforts were not acceptable.
“I arrived at the ground the next morning ahead of training, and I said: ‘Tell Pep we’ll start training a little later today.’ It was an emergency,” Fernandinho said. “Once we got everyone together, I spoke openly. I spoke as captain. I told them what Pep had told me, that some things are inexcusable.”
It was a defining moment as City put Chelsea to the sword in their next match and have not looked back.
The all-English Champions League final might be played in England after Turkey was added to its “red list” of countries where all but essential travel is banned due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Chelsea and Manchester City are due to meet on May 29 in Istanbul and UEFA was hoping to allow about 10,000 fans into the biggest club game of the European soccer season. However, the British government on Friday warned supporters not to travel to Turkey after imposing the new travel restrictions and said that the English Football Association was in talks with Champions League organizer UEFA about staging the game in
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday said that he has never “put the Olympics first,” the same day an opinion poll showed that nearly 60 percent of people in Japan want the Olympics canceled less than three months before they begin. Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo until the end of the month and is struggling to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising further questions about whether the Games should go on. Its vaccination rate is the lowest among wealthy nations. International Olympic officials, Tokyo planners and Suga have insisted that the Games would go on in “a
Chinese Taipei Football Association (CTFA) secretary-general Fang Ching-jen yesterday touted the success of the Taiwan Business Bank Taiwan Futsal League after Chiayi Tienching on Sunday displayed their all-conquering form and collected the championship trophy with a 5-2 win over YTFC at the Pingtung County Stadium. Since January, when the season began, Chiayi Tienching scored a perfect 10 wins off 10 games to collect 30 points. Taichung Traveler were second, finishing on 22 points with seven wins, two losses and one draw, while CTFA U20 were third on 17 points with five wins, three losses and two draws. In the season’s final round on
‘GUT PUNCH’: Trainer Bob Baffert denied that the horse, set to race at Preakness this week, had been given a steroid, adding that he feels like he has been ‘wronged’ Medina Spirit’s victory in the Kentucky Derby on May 1 is in serious jeopardy because of a failed postrace drug test, one that led Churchill Downs on Sunday to suspend Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert in the latest scandal to plague the sport. Baffert denied all wrongdoing and promised to be fully transparent with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission during its investigation. Baffert’s barn received word on Saturday that Medina Spirit had tested positive for an excessive amount of the steroid betamethasone, which is sometimes used to treat pain and inflammation in horses. Medina Spirit’s win over Mandaloun in the Derby stands