Rory McIlroy on Sunday snapped an 18-month US PGA victory drought, overcoming a tense last-hole dilemma to win his third Wells Fargo Championship by one stroke, while Taiwan’s C.T. Pan tied for 18th place.
The 32-year-old from Northern Ireland defied windy conditions to win his 19th career US PGA title, firing a final-round three-under-par 68 to finish 72 holes at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, on 10-under 274.
It was the first victory by McIlroy since the WGC HSBC Champions at Shanghai in November 2019 and it comes with the start of the year’s second major tournament, the PGA Championship, looming on Thursday next week.
Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY
“It’s awesome,” McIlroy said. “It’s never easy to win out here.”
“It has felt like a long time since that victory in China in 2019. The world is a completely different place than it was before. We’ve been through a pandemic,” he said.
Mexico’s Abraham Ancer was second on 275 after a closing 66 with Norway’s Viktor Hovland and American Keith Mitchell sharing third on 276 and 2019 US Open champion Gary Woodland fifth on 277.
Pan, 29, shot a three-under-par 68 on the final round, with birdies on the first, fourth and fifth holes and an eagle on the 14th. Despite bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes, it was his best performance in the tournament, having earlier shot a 74, 69 and 72 to end with a one-under-par 283.
McIlroy’s triumph was also his first as a father, after his wife, Erica, gave birth to daughter Poppy last year, and it came on Mother’s Day.
McIlroy also won at Quail Hollow in 2010 for his first US PGA triumph and again in 2015, when he fired a course-record 61 in the third round and cruised to a seven-stroke victory.
“It’s just awesome to play in front of these people again,” McIlroy said.
“To bring the best out of myself, I need this. I feed off the energy so much, maybe no place more so than this,” he added.
Additional reporting by staff reporter
The all-English Champions League final might be played in England after Turkey was added to its “red list” of countries where all but essential travel is banned due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Chelsea and Manchester City are due to meet on May 29 in Istanbul and UEFA was hoping to allow about 10,000 fans into the biggest club game of the European soccer season. However, the British government on Friday warned supporters not to travel to Turkey after imposing the new travel restrictions and said that the English Football Association was in talks with Champions League organizer UEFA about staging the game in
WEEKEND MATCHES: Hang Yuan FC’s first game against CPC FC was a tense affair with no one scoring until the 80th minute, but after a flurry of goals Hang Yuan prevailed 2-1 Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) have had to postpone their trip to Hong Kong to play in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup qualifiers. The AFC on Monday delayed the AFC Cup East Zone Group J qualifier matches in Hong Kong — which were to be held from Friday next week to May 20 — until June 23 to 29 due to international travel and quarantine challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As defending champions of the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), Tainan TSG are representing Taiwan in Group J against Mongolia’s Athletic 220, and Hong Kong’s Eastern Long Lions and Lee
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who has earned a reputation as one of the NFL’s fastest players, plans to test his speed against some of the US’ top sprinters on Sunday with a possible eye on the US Olympic trials. Metcalf is to run in the 100m at the USA Track & Field (USATF) Golden Games and Distance Open in Walnut, California. The Pro Bowler’s name appeared on the official entry list for the meet on Monday afternoon, when he appeared to confirm his participation with an enigmatic Twitter post. Others who have entered the race include 2016 Olympian Mike Rodgers
Jose Mourinho and AS Roma seem like a good fit, after the Portuguese was surprisingly named as the club’s new coach on Tuesday, but it is unlikely to be an easy return to management for a man with a point to prove. “No break, I am always in football” was the short, sharp response Mourinho gave reporters after his sacking by underperforming English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur 15 days ago. However, few expected him to be back quite so soon. Several Italian newspapers on Tuesday carried stories on former Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri being lined up to replace the under pressure Paulo