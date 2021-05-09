Point in loss sends the Blues to post-season in the NHL

AP, LAS VEGAS





Jonathan Marchessault on Friday scored with 17 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 victory over the St Louis Blues.

After clearing the puck cross-ice to Alex Tuch on a give-and-go, Marchessault took the return pass after slipping behind two Blues skaters and beat Jordan Binnington over his glove, sending the NHL’s biggest crowd of the season of 7,567 into a frenzy.

“It was a great feeling,” Marchessault said. “It was a good backcheck from Tuchy. Robin [Lehner] made a big save again; he made a lot of big saves in overtime. It was the loudest we had all year, and it was a great feeling.”

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault celebrates scoring a goal against the St Louis Blues at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday. Photo: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY

Lehner stopped 22 shots to improve to 16-3-2 during the regular season since joining the Golden Knights last season.

Reilly Smith, Alec Martinez and Nic Roy scored in regulation for Vegas, who won after trailing by two goals for the sixth time this season.

The Golden Knights also continued to show a knack for coming back when trailing after two periods, doing so for the sixth time this year.

The Golden Knights also inched closer to winning their third division title in four seasons since joining the NHL in 2017.

“Tonight was a night we were a little flat as a group and they got better as the game went on,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. “That’s what you need to win consistently. Your big guys are going to score, but they can’t score every single night for you.”

Meanwhile, the Blues’ much-needed point in the standings coupled with the Los Angeles Kings’ 2-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche to clinch the final playoff berth in the West Division.

Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron and Jaden Schwartz scored for St Louis, while Binnington made 31 saves.

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Capitals 2, Flyers 4

‧ Lightning 2, Stars 5

‧ Wild 4, Ducks 3 (OT)

‧ Blue Jackets 2, Red Wings 5

‧ Sharks 2, Coyotes 5