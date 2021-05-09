Jonathan Marchessault on Friday scored with 17 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 victory over the St Louis Blues.
After clearing the puck cross-ice to Alex Tuch on a give-and-go, Marchessault took the return pass after slipping behind two Blues skaters and beat Jordan Binnington over his glove, sending the NHL’s biggest crowd of the season of 7,567 into a frenzy.
“It was a great feeling,” Marchessault said. “It was a good backcheck from Tuchy. Robin [Lehner] made a big save again; he made a lot of big saves in overtime. It was the loudest we had all year, and it was a great feeling.”
Lehner stopped 22 shots to improve to 16-3-2 during the regular season since joining the Golden Knights last season.
Reilly Smith, Alec Martinez and Nic Roy scored in regulation for Vegas, who won after trailing by two goals for the sixth time this season.
The Golden Knights also continued to show a knack for coming back when trailing after two periods, doing so for the sixth time this year.
The Golden Knights also inched closer to winning their third division title in four seasons since joining the NHL in 2017.
“Tonight was a night we were a little flat as a group and they got better as the game went on,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. “That’s what you need to win consistently. Your big guys are going to score, but they can’t score every single night for you.”
Meanwhile, the Blues’ much-needed point in the standings coupled with the Los Angeles Kings’ 2-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche to clinch the final playoff berth in the West Division.
Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron and Jaden Schwartz scored for St Louis, while Binnington made 31 saves.
In other games on Friday, it was:
‧ Capitals 2, Flyers 4
‧ Lightning 2, Stars 5
‧ Wild 4, Ducks 3 (OT)
‧ Blue Jackets 2, Red Wings 5
‧ Sharks 2, Coyotes 5
WEEKEND MATCHES: Hang Yuan FC’s first game against CPC FC was a tense affair with no one scoring until the 80th minute, but after a flurry of goals Hang Yuan prevailed 2-1 Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) have had to postpone their trip to Hong Kong to play in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup qualifiers. The AFC on Monday delayed the AFC Cup East Zone Group J qualifier matches in Hong Kong — which were to be held from Friday next week to May 20 — until June 23 to 29 due to international travel and quarantine challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As defending champions of the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL), Tainan TSG are representing Taiwan in Group J against Mongolia’s Athletic 220, and Hong Kong’s Eastern Long Lions and Lee
FURIOUS FANS: The biggest game in English soccer was postponed amid chaotic scenes after about 200 protesters made their way onto the pitch and set off flares Manchester United’s English Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday was postponed after furious United fans stormed Old Trafford in protest at the club’s owners, while Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Sheffield United 4-0. Manchester City would have been crowned champions for the third time in four seasons if second-placed United had lost to Liverpool, but Pep Guardiola’s side saw their hopes of a title party put on hold after the biggest game in English soccer was postponed amid chaotic scenes. The Glazer family, already unpopular for their leveraged buyout of the club 16 years ago that saddled
Don Mattingly starred in the action-packed 1980s. Now the Miami Marlins manager, known as Donnie Baseball, worries about a record lack of hits — and not just from his team’s bats. “I don’t think it’s cyclical at this point,” he said. “There’s so much swing and miss, it’s kind of off the charts. I think it’s something that we have to address.” It is the “Season of the Slump,” even for All-Stars like Marcell Ozuna (.202), Charlie Blackmon (.184) and Francisco Lindor (.189). Miguel Cabrera, the only Triple Crown winner in a half-century, is batting .140. Major league batters were hitting just .232
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who has earned a reputation as one of the NFL’s fastest players, plans to test his speed against some of the US’ top sprinters on Sunday with a possible eye on the US Olympic trials. Metcalf is to run in the 100m at the USA Track & Field (USATF) Golden Games and Distance Open in Walnut, California. The Pro Bowler’s name appeared on the official entry list for the meet on Monday afternoon, when he appeared to confirm his participation with an enigmatic Twitter post. Others who have entered the race include 2016 Olympian Mike Rodgers