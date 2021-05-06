Manager Pep Guardiola said that Manchester City’s first ever UEFA Champions League final had been five years in the making after Riyad Mahrez’s double on Tuesday saw off Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 2-0 to seal a 4-1 semi-final aggregate win.
City are looking to set the seal on a third English Premier League title in four seasons in the coming days as they remain on course for a treble, having already lifted the EFL Cup.
However, their previous four Champions League campaigns under Guardiola ended in anguish before the semi-final stage.
Photo: AFP
Guardiola has won the competition twice before as a coach during his time at Barcelona.
However, the Catalan has also endured a decade of disappointment in Europe’s premier club competition since.
“It is for all of us and the club. I’m incredibly proud,” Guardiola said. “Getting to the final now makes sense of what we have done in the past four or five years. Every day these guys have been consistent and this is remarkable.”
Mahrez’s goal also decided the first leg and the Algerian, who grew up in the Parisian suburbs, haunted his home town team again with two clinical finishes early in each half.
The final in Istanbul on May 29 against Real Madrid or Chelsea is the culmination of City’s rise since an Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008 transformed the club’s fortunes.
Meanwhile, four years on from making Neymar and Kylian Mbappe the world’s two most expensive players, PSG’s wait for a first Champions League title goes on.
Mbappe could only watch from the stands due to a calf injury as, just like in last week’s first leg, his side imploded after an excellent first-half performance.
The visitors were left to rue huge missed chances by Marquinhos and Angel di Maria in between Mahrez’s strikes, before Di Maria lashed out at Fernandinho to leave PSG down to 10 men for the final 20 minutes.
“We started really well, creating chances and dominating Manchester City,” PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “That’s not easy. Not many teams can dominate a team like Manchester City.”
However, the Argentine, who had to come onto the pitch to calm his players after Di Maria saw red, admitted his side’s indiscipline had cost them.
Idrissa Gueye was also sent off late in the first leg for a shocking challenge on Ilkay Gundogan.
“Over the 180 minutes, for 40 or 45 minutes we played with 10 men,” Pochettino said. “That’s a massive advantage.”
The French champions thought they had an early penalty to get back in the tie when Oleksandr Zinchenko was penalised for a handball.
However, Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers rightly reversed his decision on seeing a replay of the ball bouncing off the Ukrainian’s shoulder.
Zinchenko was heavily involved again when the opening goal arrived at the other end.
He raced onto City goalkeeper Ederson’s thunderous long pass into the PSG area. Zinchenko’s cutback found Kevin de Bruyne and after the Belgian’s shot was blocked, Mahrez pounced to slot home on his weaker right foot.
The tie was still far from over as PSG penned City back and should have been at least level on the night before halftime.
Marquinhos has made a habit of scoring big Champions League goals and the Brazilian was inches away from another when his looping header came back off the crossbar.
Ederson then nearly undid his good work as Di Maria intercepted his hurried throw to Bernardo Silva and flashed a shot inches wide with the Brazilian goalkeeper stranded outside his goal.
Guardiola’s men have always shown enough quality going forward and a clinical counterattack killed off the tie on 63 minutes.
De Bruyne freed Phil Foden down the left and his inch-perfect cross was blasted high past Keylor Navas by Mahrez.
In a repeat of the first leg, PSG’s discipline went with their hopes of reaching the final.
Di Maria needlessly stamped on Fernandinho to be shown a straight red card before Marco Verratti was lucky to escape seeing a second yellow.
