AFC CUP
Group J postponed
Group stage matches for clubs in the east zone have been postponed until next month due to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said yesterday. The Group J matches were initially scheduled to be held in Hong Kong from May 14 to 20, but been rescheduled until June 23 to 29. “The Asian Football Confederation has agreed to the proposal by the Hong Kong Football Association to reschedule the AFC Cup East Zone Group J matches,” the AFC said in a statement. “The decision was confirmed, taking into consideration the ongoing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to allow more time to ensure the optimal delivery of the matches.” Group J features Taiwan’s Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group), Mongolia’s Athletic 220, and Hong Kong’s Eastern Long Lions and Lee Man. Last year’s AFC Cup was canceled due to the pandemic when quarantine regulations in many nations made international travel almost impossible.
NETHERLANDS
Ajax claim 35th title
Ajax claimed their 35th Eredivisie title on Sunday with a 4-0 victory over Emmen that gave the Amsterdam giants the crown with three games to spare. Jurrien Timber, Sebastien Haller, Davy Klaassen and Devyne Rensch scored for Ajax in a game played in front of empty stands at the Johan Cruyff Arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The win gives Erik ten Hag’s side an unassailable 14-point advantage over second-placed PSV Eindhoven, who could only draw 2-2 against SC Heerenveen. Ajax on Friday last week announced that they had extended coach Ten Hag’s contract until 2023, ending rumors that he was headed to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga or Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. “I am happy in Amsterdam and the management have assured me that the current squad will be retained and even strengthened in certain positions,” said Ten Hag, who has coached Ajax since 2017. Despite calls from the authorities to avoid gatherings, thousands of fans gathered outside the stadium. Ajax completed the double two weeks after beating SBV Vitesse 2-1 in the KNVB Cup final.
CZECH REPUBLIC
Slavia Prague retain title
Slavia Prague on Sunday clinched their third straight league title after securing an unassailable lead at the top of the table with four games to go. Slavia were assured of the championship when their archrivals Sparta Prague were held to a draw in their game on Sunday. Unbeaten in 42 consecutive league games, Slavia won their seventh title since the Czech championship was founded following the Czech Republic’s split with Slovakia in 1993.
RUSSIA
Zenit claim seventh title
Zenit Saint Petersburg on Sunday claimed a third straight Russian Premier League title after a 6-1 rout of Lokomotiv Moscow. With two games left to play, the club have a nine-point lead over Lokomotiv. Iran forward Sardar Azmoun scored a quick-fire hat-trick, while captain Artem Dzyuba scored a brace and Malcom was also on the score sheet. Francois Kamano scored Lokomotiv’s consolation. Zenit have now won the title seven times, three fewer than the record of 10 held by Spartak Moscow since the championship started in 1992.
When Donald Williams saw the police vehicle, he debated continuing on his way. He had sneaked out of his home on May 25 last year for a few minutes’ break from his family — just a quick hop to Cup Foods for an energy drink, something he had done countless times before. Williams made it to the convenience store door before he stopped in his tracks. A police vehicle was pulled up to the curb. A black man was lying on his stomach on the ground, his wrists handcuffed behind his back. An officer had his left knee on the side of the
Argentine soccer icon Diego Maradona received inadequate medical care and was left to his fate for a “prolonged, agonizing period” before he died last year, an expert medical panel said on Friday. In a 70-page document, the panel said that Maradona, who succumbed to a heart attack on Nov. 25 last year at the age of 60, “started to die at least 12 hours before” the moment he was found dead in his bed. Maradona died just weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot. A panel of 20 experts was convened by Argentina’s public prosecutor to examine the cause of death
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday crashed out of the first round of the women’s singles at the Madrid Open, while Ashleigh Barty eased past Shelby Rogers as the world No. 1 prepares to try to reclaim her French Open title in Paris later this month. Veteran world No. 65 Hsieh fell to a 6-2, 6-4 defeat to Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia in 1 hour, 33 minutes in the Spanish capital. The Taiwanese can now concentrate on the doubles, in which she has teamed up with Elise Mertens of Belgium and been handed the No. 1 seeding and a bye into the second
Don Mattingly starred in the action-packed 1980s. Now the Miami Marlins manager, known as Donnie Baseball, worries about a record lack of hits — and not just from his team’s bats. “I don’t think it’s cyclical at this point,” he said. “There’s so much swing and miss, it’s kind of off the charts. I think it’s something that we have to address.” It is the “Season of the Slump,” even for All-Stars like Marcell Ozuna (.202), Charlie Blackmon (.184) and Francisco Lindor (.189). Miguel Cabrera, the only Triple Crown winner in a half-century, is batting .140. Major league batters were hitting just .232