Reigning champions the ACT Brumbies yesterday kept alive their Super Rugby AU title defense with a tough 21-9 victory over the Western Force at GIO Stadium.
The Brumbies, the power club of the Australian competition, scored the only two tries in a hard-fought qualifying final.
They face regular-season league leaders the Queensland Reds in a grand final re-match in Brisbane.
The Brumbies outlasted the Reds 28-23 in last year’s decider, but narrowly fell short in two epic contests against the Reds in their only defeats this season.
They will be sweating the fitness of star duo Folau Fainga’a and Peter Samu, who both exited with injuries yesterday.
“It was very physical and the Force defended really well, but there is a lot we can build on for next week,” Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa said.
The much-improved Force, who were winless last year in their return to the competition, were a revelation after securing a finals berth for the first time in the franchise’s 16-year history.
They fell short against the Brumbies for the third time this season.
“It’s great to have created some history, but we’re not going to be happy with this defeat and we will go back to the drawing board,” Force captain Kyle Godwin said.
Tom Wright found a rare hole in the Force’s defence and crossed for the first try, while Tom Banks finished off a slick passing move for the second.
The Force resisted the Brumbies avalanche, but rarely threatened to make inroads.
Rafael Nadal on Sunday saved a championship point to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 7-5 and claim a 12th Barcelona Open title in the ATP’s longest match of this season. The Spaniard secured his first title of the year and 87th of his career, denying Tsitsipas back-to-back triumphs following his maiden Masters 1000 title at Monte Carlo last week. Nadal avenged his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Tsitsipas and return to second in the ATP rankings yesterday by climbing back above Daniil Medvedev after his marathon win in 3 hours, 38 minutes. “It means a lot for me to play the final
ANSWERING THE CALL: After knocking out Masvidal, stretching his unbeaten run to 18 fights, Usman said he was ‘pound for pound the best fighter on the planet’ The UFC on Saturday night welcomed back US fans for their first live event in more than a year, and three of its greatest fighters — Kamaru Usman, Rose Namajunas and Valentina Shevchenko — rose to the occasion with stunning knockouts at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida. Nigerian-American welterweight champion Usman knocked American challenger Jorge Masvidal out cold with a thunderous straight right to the chin at 1.02 of the second round in the main event and warned those gathered — and other fighters — “I’m still getting better.” “Jacksonville, Florida, you wanted violence? You’re welcome,” Usman said afterwards as he moved
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Thursday crashed out of the first round of the women’s singles at the Madrid Open, while Ashleigh Barty eased past Shelby Rogers as the world No. 1 prepares to try to reclaim her French Open title in Paris later this month. Veteran world No. 65 Hsieh fell to a 6-2, 6-4 defeat to Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia in 1 hour, 33 minutes in the Spanish capital. The Taiwanese can now concentrate on the doubles, in which she has teamed up with Elise Mertens of Belgium and been handed the No. 1 seeding and a bye into the second