New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is poised to vote on the sale of a multimillion-dollar stake in its legendary All Blacks franchise to a US private equity firm, opening a new front in the battle over big money in sport.
NZR is expected to approve the US$280 million offer from Silver Lake, a California-based investment firm, at an annual general meeting in Wellington today.
However, the proposal faces a potential veto from players, some of whom believe that the soul of rugby union’s most storied national team is being sold.
Photo: AP
The vote comes just one week after the European Super League fiasco, when Europe’s top soccer clubs shelved a US-backed breakaway competition within days, after an outcry from fans and officials.
The All Blacks are a national obsession in New Zealand. Their players are household names and countless youngsters dream of running out to perform the famed haka pre-match challenge to opponents.
Over the decades, the team has won worldwide recognition for the attacking verve that has delivered three World Cups and a win rate of almost 80 percent.
That success has made the team a valued asset, attracting Silver Lake, which wants a 12.5 percent stake in NZR’s commercial rights, and the right to negotiate merchandise and broadcast deals worldwide.
The deal would value NZR’s commercial assets at a substantial US$2.2 billion.
The deal would be “transformational” for rugby in New Zealand, and for club sides that are perennially short of cash, despite the All Blacks’ on-field success, NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said.
The game’s financial woes — partly driven by rising player wages and the limited broadcasting funds available in New Zealand — had worsened during the pandemic, he added.
“We believe the game needs to change and we have a strong leadership role to play in providing opportunities for that to happen,” he told reporters.
However, critics point to the European Super League debacle as evidence that mega-rich foreign owners often chase cash, and care little about a sport’s tradition and culture.
“Clubs have sold their souls and then had to do a complete backflip,” former NZR chief executive David Moffett told Radio NZ.
He said that Silver Lake, which boasts assets under management of US$79 billion, was not buying into NZR as a benefactor and would want to squeeze all it could from the All Blacks brand.
That might involve the team playing “meaningless” exhibition matches in the US to generate income from large crowds, without providing a genuine sporting contest, he said.
“You will see the All Blacks playing more games, and perhaps more meaningless games, and that just devalues the greatest brand in rugby,” he said.
All Blacks fans reacted angrily to a shirt sponsorship deal with US insurance giant AIG in 2012, flooding the team’s Facebook page with comments accusing NZR of disrespecting a jersey that, until then, had been largely commercial free.
However, in contrast with the fury vented by soccer fans recently, Kiwi rugby supporters have been largely silent about the private equity proposal, seemingly content to let the players’ union spearhead opposition to the move.
Silver Lake, which started out as a technology investment vehicle, has moved into sport, taking a 10 percent stake 18 months ago in City Football Group, owners of English Premier League giants Manchester City.
City were among those willing to participate in the short-lived move by 12 top clubs in Europe to form the rebel Super League.
Documents released before the vote revealed that US$28 million of the Silver Lake money would be released to NZR stakeholders and a proportion would also be put into a long-term “legacy fund” to ensure that the game remained sustainable.
Stuff.co.nz sports columnist Mark Reason said that Silver Lake had no interest in rugby as a sport.
“They want to up NZR’s paper value and then sell their share on, as they have done numerous times before — cash in, more cash out,” he wrote.
The NZR Players’ Association, which can veto the plan, has raised concerns about appropriation of Maori and Pasifika culture, including the haka.
Mediation between the players and NZR has so far failed, meaning Silver Lake’s proposal is far from a done deal.
Snooker star Mark Williams on Wednesday hit out at attempts to ban his unusual break-off shot after easing into the second round of the World Championship with a 10-4 victory over qualifier Sam Craigie. The three-time champion started to use the shot, which sees him nudge the cue ball into the back of the reds via the bottom cushion, during the Masters tournament in January after becoming annoyed at leaving opponent Shaun Murphy, a noted long-potter, with frame-winning opportunities. Williams said that an e-mail from the players’ association had been sent to leading snooker figures asking their opinion on whether that particular
When Donald Williams saw the police vehicle, he debated continuing on his way. He had sneaked out of his home on May 25 last year for a few minutes’ break from his family — just a quick hop to Cup Foods for an energy drink, something he had done countless times before. Williams made it to the convenience store door before he stopped in his tracks. A police vehicle was pulled up to the curb. A black man was lying on his stomach on the ground, his wrists handcuffed behind his back. An officer had his left knee on the side of the
Jurickson Profar on Thursday singled and scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning as the San Diego Padres opened the second series of the season in southern California’s lively baseball rivalry with a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Trent Grisham homered and had two hits for the Padres, who snapped a three-game skid as they opened a four-game series at Chavez Ravine with the Dodgers’ first home loss of the season. Los Angeles took two of three in San Diego last weekend, but the Padres answered with timely hits, strong pitching and a fantastic inning-ending double play in the
Legs stiff from long days in the rice terraces of northern Vietnam, scores of female farmers dressed in colorful cloth headbands and skirts gather on a gravel pitch for a game of soccer. The all-female squads of Huc Dong commune, a mountainous village only 40km from the Chinese border, have little time to practice and might spend months away from the sport when it is time to tend their crops. The commitment of the women, who hail from the San Chi ethnic minority group, has earned them respect — plus a little money and fame — in soccer-mad Vietnam. Since they began playing