Four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner on Sunday pitched a seven-inning shutout as the Arizona Diamondbacks blanked the Atlanta Braves 7-0 in the second game of a doubleheader in Atlanta, Georgia.
Bumgarner’s performance does not count as an official no-hitter in the record books because it was not a nine-inning contest.
“It’s pretty special for all of us and like I said, I’m just blessed and fortunate to be able to do that and be a part of this,” Bumgarner said.
Photo: AP
Arizona won the first game of the doubleheader 5-0, as the Braves squeezed out just one hit in 14 innings of baseball.
Bumgarner retired 17 straight batters and closed the shutout on a Marcell Ozuna fly ball to right field.
Bumgarner allowed just one batter to get aboard, a second-inning error by Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed, which put the runner on base.
Making his 300th career start, Bumgarner has won his past two starts with a 0.75 ERA.
He has posted an 11.19 ERA in his first three starts this season.
Bumgarner said that he has an official no-hitter in him.
“If it worked for seven, it’s hard to imagine it not working for two more,” he said.
Arizona’s Zac Gallen pitched a complete-game shutout in the opener.
Also Sunday, it was:
‧ Padres 8, Dodgers 7
‧ Red Sox 5, Mariners 3
‧ Rockies 12, Phillies 2
‧ Indians 7, Yankees 3
‧ Orioles 8, A’s 1
‧ Royals 4, Tigers 0
‧ Pirates 6, Twins 2
‧ Mets 4, Nationals 0
‧ Blue Jays 1, Rays 0
‧ White Sox 8, Rangers 4
‧ Angels 4, Astros 2
‧ Cardinals 5, Reds 2
‧ Brewers 6, Cubs 0
‧ Giants 4, Marlins 3
Snooker star Mark Williams on Wednesday hit out at attempts to ban his unusual break-off shot after easing into the second round of the World Championship with a 10-4 victory over qualifier Sam Craigie. The three-time champion started to use the shot, which sees him nudge the cue ball into the back of the reds via the bottom cushion, during the Masters tournament in January after becoming annoyed at leaving opponent Shaun Murphy, a noted long-potter, with frame-winning opportunities. Williams said that an e-mail from the players’ association had been sent to leading snooker figures asking their opinion on whether that particular
‘HUGE MISTAKE’: Boris Johnson pledged to support any effort to stop the breakaway league, while UEFA’s president said that the teams involved still had time to back out FIFA president Gianni Infantino yesterday said that breakaway European Super League clubs cannot be “half in, half out” of the established soccer system, while Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted he is trying to “save football” with the move. European soccer’s governing body UEFA has threatened to ban the 12 clubs, who include Manchester United and Real Madrid, from domestic and international competition, with Infantino adding his voice to the backlash. “We strongly disapprove ... if some go their own way then they must live with the consequences of their choice, either you are in, or you are out. You cannot be
Jurickson Profar on Thursday singled and scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning as the San Diego Padres opened the second series of the season in southern California’s lively baseball rivalry with a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Trent Grisham homered and had two hits for the Padres, who snapped a three-game skid as they opened a four-game series at Chavez Ravine with the Dodgers’ first home loss of the season. Los Angeles took two of three in San Diego last weekend, but the Padres answered with timely hits, strong pitching and a fantastic inning-ending double play in the
‘BACK IN THE FOLD’: UEFA’s president said he wanted to ‘rebuild the unity’ of European soccer, while Liverpool owner John Henry took responsibility for ‘the disruption’ Leaders of the breakaway European Super League yesterday were searching for ways to rescue the ill-fated project after all six Premier League clubs pulled out and Serie A’s Inter were tipped to follow suit. The withdrawal by Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, just two days after the league’s unveiling, followed a furious reaction from fans, officials and politicians. The departures reduced the “Dirty Dozen” to just six — Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter — and left the lucrative venture on life support. Chelsea said it withdrew after considering “the best interests of the