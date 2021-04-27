Bumgarner tosses no-hitter

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner on Sunday pitched a seven-inning shutout as the Arizona Diamondbacks blanked the Atlanta Braves 7-0 in the second game of a doubleheader in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bumgarner’s performance does not count as an official no-hitter in the record books because it was not a nine-inning contest.

“It’s pretty special for all of us and like I said, I’m just blessed and fortunate to be able to do that and be a part of this,” Bumgarner said.

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Madison Bumgarner pitches against the Atlanta Braves in their MLB game at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday. Photo: AP

Arizona won the first game of the doubleheader 5-0, as the Braves squeezed out just one hit in 14 innings of baseball.

Bumgarner retired 17 straight batters and closed the shutout on a Marcell Ozuna fly ball to right field.

Bumgarner allowed just one batter to get aboard, a second-inning error by Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed, which put the runner on base.

Making his 300th career start, Bumgarner has won his past two starts with a 0.75 ERA.

He has posted an 11.19 ERA in his first three starts this season.

Bumgarner said that he has an official no-hitter in him.

“If it worked for seven, it’s hard to imagine it not working for two more,” he said.

Arizona’s Zac Gallen pitched a complete-game shutout in the opener.

Also Sunday, it was:

‧ Padres 8, Dodgers 7

‧ Red Sox 5, Mariners 3

‧ Rockies 12, Phillies 2

‧ Indians 7, Yankees 3

‧ Orioles 8, A’s 1

‧ Royals 4, Tigers 0

‧ Pirates 6, Twins 2

‧ Mets 4, Nationals 0

‧ Blue Jays 1, Rays 0

‧ White Sox 8, Rangers 4

‧ Angels 4, Astros 2

‧ Cardinals 5, Reds 2

‧ Brewers 6, Cubs 0

‧ Giants 4, Marlins 3