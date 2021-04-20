Leicester City on Sunday reached the FA Cup final for the first time in 52 years as Kelechi Iheanacho’s solitary goal earned a 1-0 win over Southampton in front of 4,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London.
The biggest crowd for a match in England for 13 months was made up of key workers and local residents as part of a test event for the return of fans in bigger numbers.
An 8,000 crowd is to be in attendance at Wembley for the League Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, while 21,000 are to welcome Leicester back to the home of English soccer for the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 15.
Photo: Reuters
“Even though there were only 4,000 it felt great,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said. “It will be amazing when we get supporters back into stadiums. I did hear some Leicester supporters in there and it was really nice. We have the chance to create history. That is what this game is about, creating a memory. I have been made aware since I’ve been at Leicester how important this cup is for the supporters.”
However, there was little for the neutrals to get excited about on the pitch, as Leicester struggled to put away an out-of-sorts Southampton, who had been relying on cup glory to save their season.
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men have won just two of their past 14 English Premier League games since the sides last met in January.
“We left everything on the pitch today, but we had no shots on target,” said Hasenhuttl, whose focus now turns to ensuring his side’s top-flight survival.
Leicester were the better side throughout, but failed to test Fraser Forster before halftime, as Jamie Vardy fired over from a narrow angle, before Wilfred Ndidi’s header dropped onto the roof of the net.
The breakthrough came 10 minutes into the second half when Vardy’s pace left Jan Bednarek trailing in this wake. From his cross, Iheanacho fluffed his first effort, but the ball broke kindly back to the Nigerian to slot home his 12th goal in as many games.
“The FA Cup loves me and I love the FA Cup,” Iheanacho said. “I watched the FA Cup when I was little and now I get the chance to play in the final. It is such a big dream for me.”
Leicester substitute James Maddison twice was centimeters away from wrapping up the tie with powerful shots that flashed just off target, but Southampton never looked like getting back on level terms as the Foxes comfortably held out for a shot at winning the FA Cup for the first time in their history.
The national cricket body (CTCSA) yesterday presented plans to develop the sport in Taiwan, with hints that an Asian Games bid might be on the horizon. At a luncheon at the Orient Luxury Hotel in Chiayi City, CTCSA chairman Lu Jia-hong presented plans the association has to build cricket grounds in Yunlin County’s Mailiao Township. The CTCSA said that the assistance of expat teams in Taiwan was crucial to its plans. Taiwan has upward of 13 cricket clubs, but only one dedicated ground — the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District. Lu said that the association is focused on gaining Asian Cricket Council
A decade ago, the plight of former champion gymnast Zhang Shangwu shocked China and made world headlines when he was discovered begging in Beijing, prompting a recycling magnate to give him a job. That should have heralded a turnaround for Zhang, who had been imprisoned for theft after injury ended his gymnastics career. However, after another stint in jail, Zhang is again making a living on the streets, doing handstands and singing for a live online audience in a parking lot in Baoding. Athletes in China are often reared in special schools from a young age and can struggle to adjust to normal
ANTI-ASIAN SENTIMENT: Speaking of Chang Yu, Indians manager Terry Francona said errors are part of baseball, but ‘ignorance and racism ... shouldn’t be anywhere’ “Stupid and ignorant” is what Indians manager Terry Francona called racist social media messages sent to first baseman Chang Yu. They have no place in baseball or “anywhere,” Francona added. On Tuesday, Chang shared some anti-Asian postings he received on Twitter after he made a costly error in the ninth inning of Monday’s game in Chicago. The throwing error allowed the White Sox to score the winning run. Chang, who is Taiwanese, posted some of the messages on his account, while asking for tolerance. One of the messages referred to the shape of his eyes and another referred to COVID-19. “Exercise your freedom
ON THE TABLE: While another Japanese official dismissed the comments, a minister in charge of vaccinations said that there could be a total bar on spectators at the Games Canceling the Tokyo Olympics over COVID-19 remains a possibility, a senior Japanese politician said yesterday, as a surge in cases renews concerns about the Games with less than 100 days to go. Toshiro Nikai, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) No. 2, said the Olympics must be canceled “without hesitation” if the virus situation is too severe. A year after their historic postponement, the 2020 Olympics remain beset by COVID-19 problems, with parts of the torch relay forced behind closed doors and public support consistently low. Organizers and Olympic officials insist the Games will go ahead safely, but Nikai said that all options