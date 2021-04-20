Foxes advance to their first FA Cup final in 52 years

AFP, LONDON





Leicester City on Sunday reached the FA Cup final for the first time in 52 years as Kelechi Iheanacho’s solitary goal earned a 1-0 win over Southampton in front of 4,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London.

The biggest crowd for a match in England for 13 months was made up of key workers and local residents as part of a test event for the return of fans in bigger numbers.

An 8,000 crowd is to be in attendance at Wembley for the League Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, while 21,000 are to welcome Leicester back to the home of English soccer for the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 15.

Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, top, vies for the ball with Southampton’s Jan Bednarek in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

“Even though there were only 4,000 it felt great,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said. “It will be amazing when we get supporters back into stadiums. I did hear some Leicester supporters in there and it was really nice. We have the chance to create history. That is what this game is about, creating a memory. I have been made aware since I’ve been at Leicester how important this cup is for the supporters.”

However, there was little for the neutrals to get excited about on the pitch, as Leicester struggled to put away an out-of-sorts Southampton, who had been relying on cup glory to save their season.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men have won just two of their past 14 English Premier League games since the sides last met in January.

“We left everything on the pitch today, but we had no shots on target,” said Hasenhuttl, whose focus now turns to ensuring his side’s top-flight survival.

Leicester were the better side throughout, but failed to test Fraser Forster before halftime, as Jamie Vardy fired over from a narrow angle, before Wilfred Ndidi’s header dropped onto the roof of the net.

The breakthrough came 10 minutes into the second half when Vardy’s pace left Jan Bednarek trailing in this wake. From his cross, Iheanacho fluffed his first effort, but the ball broke kindly back to the Nigerian to slot home his 12th goal in as many games.

“The FA Cup loves me and I love the FA Cup,” Iheanacho said. “I watched the FA Cup when I was little and now I get the chance to play in the final. It is such a big dream for me.”

Leicester substitute James Maddison twice was centimeters away from wrapping up the tie with powerful shots that flashed just off target, but Southampton never looked like getting back on level terms as the Foxes comfortably held out for a shot at winning the FA Cup for the first time in their history.