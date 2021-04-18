A late penalty from Domingo Miotti yesterday ensured that the Western Force remained in the hunt for the Super Rugby AU finals after a dramatic 31-30 victory over the NSW Waratahs.
In a virtual must-win contest in Perth for the hosts, the Force clinched a remarkable win when Miotti nailed the penalty kick at the death before being mobbed.
“I knew he had it, he’s a very confident man. I was never in doubt,” Force captain Kyle Godwin said of Miotti’s close-range conversion.
ENGLISH PREMIERSHIP
AFP, LONDON
Alex Mitchell and Ollie Sleightholme on Friday scored two tries apiece as Northampton moved up to fourth in the English Premiership table with a 44-26 win at home to London Irish.
Only the top four at the end of the regular season have the chance to contest the title in play-off matches.
This victory saw the Saints move a point in front of Harlequins ahead of the bulk of this weekend’s fixtures.
FRENCH TOP 14
AFP, PARIS
Agen on Friday were relegated from the French Top 14, despite not playing, their fate sealed by their record of 20 defeats in 20 games.
Their inevitable demotion was confirmed when Pau beat Bayonne 43-33. With just six games left of the regular season, Agen cannot make up the gap to Pau.
A decade ago, the plight of former champion gymnast Zhang Shangwu shocked China and made world headlines when he was discovered begging in Beijing, prompting a recycling magnate to give him a job. That should have heralded a turnaround for Zhang, who had been imprisoned for theft after injury ended his gymnastics career. However, after another stint in jail, Zhang is again making a living on the streets, doing handstands and singing for a live online audience in a parking lot in Baoding. Athletes in China are often reared in special schools from a young age and can struggle to adjust to normal
‘HISTORIC’ MOMENT: ‘ Matsuyama Masters’ was trending on Twitter in Japan, as TV stations ran breaking news flashes and golf-related shares rose on the stock market Japan on Sunday sucked in its breath as Hideki Matsuyama almost blew his chance to win the Masters, but the golfer’s one-shot victory at Augusta National sparked a joyous reaction back home as the country celebrated another sporting triumph in testing times. Matsuyama, 29, became the first man from Japan to win one of golf’s major titles, a feat that drew praise from government and Olympics officials with the Tokyo Games just three months away. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato expressed “congratulations and respect from the heart” for Matsuyama’s “historic” win, which came as ray of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It
ANTI-ASIAN SENTIMENT: Speaking of Chang Yu, Indians manager Terry Francona said errors are part of baseball, but ‘ignorance and racism ... shouldn’t be anywhere’ “Stupid and ignorant” is what Indians manager Terry Francona called racist social media messages sent to first baseman Chang Yu. They have no place in baseball or “anywhere,” Francona added. On Tuesday, Chang shared some anti-Asian postings he received on Twitter after he made a costly error in the ninth inning of Monday’s game in Chicago. The throwing error allowed the White Sox to score the winning run. Chang, who is Taiwanese, posted some of the messages on his account, while asking for tolerance. One of the messages referred to the shape of his eyes and another referred to COVID-19. “Exercise your freedom
ON THE TABLE: While another Japanese official dismissed the comments, a minister in charge of vaccinations said that there could be a total bar on spectators at the Games Canceling the Tokyo Olympics over COVID-19 remains a possibility, a senior Japanese politician said yesterday, as a surge in cases renews concerns about the Games with less than 100 days to go. Toshiro Nikai, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) No. 2, said the Olympics must be canceled “without hesitation” if the virus situation is too severe. A year after their historic postponement, the 2020 Olympics remain beset by COVID-19 problems, with parts of the torch relay forced behind closed doors and public support consistently low. Organizers and Olympic officials insist the Games will go ahead safely, but Nikai said that all options