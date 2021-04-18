Rugby Union: Late Domingo Miotti penalty gives Force momentum

AFP, PERTH, Australia





A late penalty from Domingo Miotti yesterday ensured that the Western Force remained in the hunt for the Super Rugby AU finals after a dramatic 31-30 victory over the NSW Waratahs.

In a virtual must-win contest in Perth for the hosts, the Force clinched a remarkable win when Miotti nailed the penalty kick at the death before being mobbed.

“I knew he had it, he’s a very confident man. I was never in doubt,” Force captain Kyle Godwin said of Miotti’s close-range conversion.

ENGLISH PREMIERSHIP

AFP, LONDON

Alex Mitchell and Ollie Sleightholme on Friday scored two tries apiece as Northampton moved up to fourth in the English Premiership table with a 44-26 win at home to London Irish.

Only the top four at the end of the regular season have the chance to contest the title in play-off matches.

This victory saw the Saints move a point in front of Harlequins ahead of the bulk of this weekend’s fixtures.

FRENCH TOP 14

AFP, PARIS

Agen on Friday were relegated from the French Top 14, despite not playing, their fate sealed by their record of 20 defeats in 20 games.

Their inevitable demotion was confirmed when Pau beat Bayonne 43-33. With just six games left of the regular season, Agen cannot make up the gap to Pau.