Giannis Antetokounmpo on Thursday scored 15 points in his return from a six-game injury absence as the Milwaukee Bucks used a balanced attack to beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-109 in Atlanta.
Antetokounmpo finished well below his scoring average, but it did not matter because he had plenty of help from his supporting cast, as seven Bucks players finished in double figures.
Jrue Holiday scored 23 points and Brook Lopez posted a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds for Milwaukee, who were playing on the road for the ninth time in the past 10 contests.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The Bucks have more offensive depth than in previous seasons, is to come into play if they are to make a long post-season run, Lopez said.
“We have extra grit and toughness that we haven’t had the past couple years in the playoffs,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who add that extra toughness.”
“All this extra stuff we are going through during the regular season is going to help us in the playoffs,” he added.
The Bucks sealed the win with a 7-0 run late in the game after the Hawks had cut a 19-point deficit to eight with a 15-4 run in the fourth.
Not only was Antetokounmpo’s 15 points below his season average of 29, Milwaukee’s second-leading scorer Khris Middleton had a light scoring night with just 10 points.
The Bucks won their third straight as the Bucks bench outscored the Hawks reserves 44-16.
“Watching this team play six games, I realize this team is really, really good,” Antetokounmpo said. “I just want to help as much as I can.”
Pat Connaughton delivered 14 points off the bench and fellow reserves Jeff Teague and Bobby Portis scored 11 points apiece.
Hawks star Trae Young, returning from a calf injury that sidelined him for two games, finished with 15 points. Young had nine assists, but also turned the ball over a half dozen times.
“That was the key to the game plan,” said Holiday, who took on the job of guarding Young. “I think we did a pretty good job of not giving him any easy, open looks.”
Atlanta guard Bogdan Bogdanovic led all scorers with 28 points. Solomon Hill added a season-high 18 points, and Clint Capela registered a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Hawks.
A decade ago, the plight of former champion gymnast Zhang Shangwu shocked China and made world headlines when he was discovered begging in Beijing, prompting a recycling magnate to give him a job. That should have heralded a turnaround for Zhang, who had been imprisoned for theft after injury ended his gymnastics career. However, after another stint in jail, Zhang is again making a living on the streets, doing handstands and singing for a live online audience in a parking lot in Baoding. Athletes in China are often reared in special schools from a young age and can struggle to adjust to normal
‘HISTORIC’ MOMENT: ‘ Matsuyama Masters’ was trending on Twitter in Japan, as TV stations ran breaking news flashes and golf-related shares rose on the stock market Japan on Sunday sucked in its breath as Hideki Matsuyama almost blew his chance to win the Masters, but the golfer’s one-shot victory at Augusta National sparked a joyous reaction back home as the country celebrated another sporting triumph in testing times. Matsuyama, 29, became the first man from Japan to win one of golf’s major titles, a feat that drew praise from government and Olympics officials with the Tokyo Games just three months away. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato expressed “congratulations and respect from the heart” for Matsuyama’s “historic” win, which came as ray of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It
ANTI-ASIAN SENTIMENT: Speaking of Chang Yu, Indians manager Terry Francona said errors are part of baseball, but ‘ignorance and racism ... shouldn’t be anywhere’ “Stupid and ignorant” is what Indians manager Terry Francona called racist social media messages sent to first baseman Chang Yu. They have no place in baseball or “anywhere,” Francona added. On Tuesday, Chang shared some anti-Asian postings he received on Twitter after he made a costly error in the ninth inning of Monday’s game in Chicago. The throwing error allowed the White Sox to score the winning run. Chang, who is Taiwanese, posted some of the messages on his account, while asking for tolerance. One of the messages referred to the shape of his eyes and another referred to COVID-19. “Exercise your freedom
ON THE TABLE: While another Japanese official dismissed the comments, a minister in charge of vaccinations said that there could be a total bar on spectators at the Games Canceling the Tokyo Olympics over COVID-19 remains a possibility, a senior Japanese politician said yesterday, as a surge in cases renews concerns about the Games with less than 100 days to go. Toshiro Nikai, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) No. 2, said the Olympics must be canceled “without hesitation” if the virus situation is too severe. A year after their historic postponement, the 2020 Olympics remain beset by COVID-19 problems, with parts of the torch relay forced behind closed doors and public support consistently low. Organizers and Olympic officials insist the Games will go ahead safely, but Nikai said that all options