How ready are the biggest stars for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games, which are finally to begin in July, a year later than planned after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their postponement?
AFP Sport looked at the state of readiness of established medal winners and potential medalists:
KOHEI UCHIMURA
Photo: AFP
Japanese gymnast Kohei Uchimura has been forced to downsize his ambitions for this summer’s Games, but he is still looking to add more gold to his sizeable collection.
The 32-year-old — dubbed “King Kohei” and considered by many as the greatest gymnast of all time — has said he would not defend the all-around titles that he won in London in 2012 and again in Rio four years later, due to persistent shoulder pain.
Instead, he would focus on the horizontal bar and in Tokyo, he would aim to add to his career haul of three gold and four silver Olympic medals.
Uchimura’s preparations were interrupted when a positive COVID-19 test threatened to rule him out of an exhibition event in November last year, only to be given the all-clear after testing negative just days later.
He went on to win the horizontal bar title at the Japanese nationals the following month, describing it as an “important” step in his Olympic preparations.
RUTH CHEPNGETICH
Ruth Chepngetich powered through the heat and humidity to win gold in the women’s marathon at the 2019 world championships in Doha.
When asked in the Qatari capital about the Tokyo Olympics, she said: “I will try my best.”
The 26-year-old Kenyan is certainly to head to Japan among the firm favorites for Olympic gold, with COVID-19 restrictions seemingly having had little impact on her performances.
Earlier this month, she backed up her winning Doha form by taking 29 seconds off the world record as she won the Istanbul Half Marathon, clocking a stunning 1 hour, 4 minutes, 2 seconds.
“I am really happy with this amazing result,” Chepngetich said. “The world record is something I have been dreaming about.”
Chepngetich is likely to be part of a strong Kenyan women’s middle and long-distance running team, with teammate and world record-holder Brigid Kosgei key to shaping the marathon podium.
ADAM PEATY
Olympic champion and 100m breaststroke world record-holder Adam Peaty had a training pool installed in his backyard after facilities were closed during Britain’s first COVID-19 lockdown last year.
The 26-year-old is one of four British swimmers already selected for Tokyo, based on his performances at the 2019 world championships, with the full team yet to be announced.
“It’s very exciting,” Peaty told the BBC. “I think I’m in a very good position. For me, it’s just about building confidence now.”
“I kind of get my confidence from racing fast into the Olympics,” Peaty said. “I’ve got to get my confidence from somewhere else, which is probably going to be training.”
Peaty won gold in the 100m breaststroke in Rio and silver in the 4x100m medley relay. He is an eight-time world champion.
