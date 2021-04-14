SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Sevilla in sight of top three

Sevilla on Monday gave themselves an outside chance of rejoining La Liga’s title race by winning a seven-goal thriller away at RC Celta de Vigo. A second-half double from Ivan Rakitic and Papu Gomez snatched a 4-3 victory for Sevilla, who twice had to come from behind at the Balaidos. The comeback puts Sevilla six points behind Atletico Madrid. For weeks it has looked like only Real Madrid and Barcelona could overhaul struggling Atletico, but 13 points from 15 has put Sevilla back in sight of the top three. Fourth place is all but secure for Julen Lopetegui’s side, who have a 14-point advantage over fifth-placed Real Sociedad, who they face next weekend. Celta stay 10th.

FOOTBALL

Patriots’ Edelman retires

New England Patriots star Julian Edelman on Monday announced his retirement from the NFL, bringing the curtain down on a career that spanned 12 seasons and included three Super Bowl victories. The 34-year-old receiver, named Most Valuable Player in the Patriots most recent Super Bowl victory in 2019, confirmed his retirement after his contract was terminated due to a failed physical. “I’ve always said I’m going until the wheels come off, and they’ve finally fallen off,” Edelman said in a recorded video on Twitter that showed him sitting on the Patriots’ Gillette Stadium field at Foxboro, Massachusetts. “Due to an injury last year, I’ll be making my official announcement of my retirement from football. It’s been the best 12 years of my life. It’s been a hell of a run.”

SOCCER

US women closer to equality

The US women’s soccer team on Monday vowed to press on with an appeal in their equal pay lawsuit after a federal judge in Los Angeles formally approved a deal with the US Soccer Federation over working conditions. US District Judge Gary Klausner inked a settlement reached in December last year that grants the US women’s team the same treatment as their male counterparts in areas such as flights, hotels, venue selection and support staff. It followed an earlier ruling by Klausner in May in which the judge dismissed a claim by the women’s team for pay equality. “Finally, giving these athletes access to facilities, training, care and professional support is the next step needed in the long and hard work to grow the game of women’s football,” said Molly Levinson a spokeswoman for the players.

CRICKET

SA level Pakistan T20 series

Pakistan opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan on Monday fell into a trap off the first ball of the match and the tourists never recovered as South Africa romped to a six-wicket win with six overs to spare in the second Twenty20 international at the Wanderers. Man-of-the-match George Linde revealed at the post-match presentation that South Africa deliberately placed mid-off Aiden Markram inside the 30m circle to tempt Rizwan to go over the top. Rizwan danced down the wicket and went for a big hit, but only succeeded in hitting a high catch to Markram. “We had a game plan to bring that guy up, and I was happy when he [Rizwan] came down the wicket,” said left-arm spinner Linde who went on to take 3-23. He also held three catches in the deep and Pakistan were restricted to 140-9.