Bradley Beal’s late heroics get Wizards home

AP, SAN FRANCISCO





Bradley Beal shook off a sluggish performance and a sore back to score six points in the final 6.1 seconds, lifting the Washington Wizards past the Golden State Warriors 110-107 on Friday.

Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 14 assists and 14 rebounds for his league-leading 21st triple-double.

Rui Hachimura added 22 points and five rebounds for the Wizards, who had lost 12 of 16.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, left, scores past Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman during their game at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday. Photo: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY

Robin Lopez scored a season-high 20.

Beal was double-teamed nearly every time he touched the ball in the second half. He had missed nine of 15 shots and was zero for four beyond the arc before making one in the left corner and getting fouled by Andrew Wiggins.

“You have a bad game and things aren’t going your way, you always want something to uplift you,” Beal said. “That was the moment for me.”

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal reacts after hitting a three-pointer during their game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday. Photo: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY

“It definitely boosted some confidence for me,” he said. “I was just trying to make a play.”

That came moments after Beal’s three-point attempt at the top of the arc hit the front of the rim.

He finished with 20 points and six assists.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, looks to pass during their game against the Washington Wizards in San Francisco on Friday. Photo: AP

“It was a big-time shot by a big-time player, especially coming back,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “The staff told me he had some back tightness and they would keep me updated. I was asking every two minutes. It was great to have him back.”

After Deni Advdija stole a pass from Damion Lee, Beal was fouled again on the other end and made both free throws.

Stephen Curry missed a long-range as time ran out.

“Three-point lead with under 20 seconds to go, you have to close that game out,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Beal made a huge shot and we just couldn’t convert on the next play. Tough loss. We’re all going to lose sleep tonight.”

