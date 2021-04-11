The Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday received their World Series rings in front of the loyal hometown fans who did not get to witness last year’s championship run in person.
Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts and the Dodgers collected their jewelry before Los Angeles’ home opener.
The team raised a championship banner behind center field to the roars of a Chavez Ravine crowd.
Photo: AFP
Those fans never got into Dodger Stadium to witness their team’s run to their first championship in 32 years.
The Dodgers were well aware that their ring ceremony was a cathartic moment for the players and their millions of fans who were forced to enjoy a title run from afar amid COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’ve had a year that we could have never imagined,” said Dodgers owner Mark Walter, who hoped the championship season could “serve as an inspiration to finish this fight against the terrible pandemic, and to continue the fight for justice and equality for everyone.”
Photo: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY
In the game, Justin Turner homered in the sixth inning as the Dodgers completed the festivities with a 1-0 victory over the Washington Nationals.
Walker Buehler (1-0) pitched six strong innings as the Dodgers won a tidy pitchers’ duel in their home opener without injured star outfielders Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger.
Corey Knebel struck out the side in the ninth for his second save, completing the shutout by four Dodgers pitchers.
News of the MLB’s decision to pull this summer’s All-Star Game from Georgia over its sweeping new voting law reverberated among fans on Saturday, while Georgia Governor Brian Kemp vowed to defend the measure, saying that “free and fair elections” are worth any threats, boycotts or lawsuits. The Republican governor told a news conference that the MLB “caved to fear and lies from liberal activists” when it yanked the July 13 game from Atlanta’s Truist Park. He added that the decision would hurt working people in the state and have long-term consequences on the economy. “I want to be clear: I will not
TAKE TWO: Tainan TSG are the favorites going into this season, which starts on Sunday. They have fearsome forwards and national ’keeper Pan Wen-chieh between the posts Defending champions Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) face a tough challenge from their southern neighbors Taipower and CPC FC when the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) season starts this weekend with four matches on Sunday. Promoting grassroots soccer, and organizing relegation and promotion between the top and second divisions last year was important for the progression of Taiwanese soccer, CTFA chairman Chiou I-jen told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. “We are going in the right direction ... and becoming more competitive” for international competitions, Chiou said. Still the favorites, Tainan TSG have the league’s most fearsome forwards, with three international star players.
INSULT: Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby was involved in a heated exchange with Cadiz’s Juan Cala before indicating to the referee that he was leaving the pitch Valencia’s players on Sunday walked off during their La Liga game with Cadiz in protest against racist abuse, with coach Javi Gracia later claiming they were told they would be punished if they refused to resume the match. The fixture was stopped in the 37th minute after Valencia said their player Mouctar Diakhaby was the victim of a racial insult. Diakhaby had been involved in a heated exchange with Cadiz’s Juan Cala before indicating to the referee David Medie Jimenez that he was leaving the pitch. The Frenchman’s teammates followed him off and Cadiz also went down the tunnel soon after. About 15
Nine-year-old Thai kickboxer Pornpattara “Tata” Peachaurai is eager to get back in the ring after COVID-19 curbs brought his fight season to a halt more than five months ago. The money he earns is vital income for his family. “All the money from boxing, the regular payment and the tips, it all goes to mum,” the lean young fighter said. “I’m proud to be a boxer and to earn money for my mum.” Tata’s last fight was in October last year, before a second COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand shut down sports events as bans on large gatherings were reimposed. “I cannot box. I