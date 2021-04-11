Dodgers receive World Series rings, defeat Nationals

AP, LOS ANGELES





The Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday received their World Series rings in front of the loyal hometown fans who did not get to witness last year’s championship run in person.

Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts and the Dodgers collected their jewelry before Los Angeles’ home opener.

The team raised a championship banner behind center field to the roars of a Chavez Ravine crowd.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Zack McKinstry disappears over a wall attempting a catch against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday. Photo: AFP

Those fans never got into Dodger Stadium to witness their team’s run to their first championship in 32 years.

The Dodgers were well aware that their ring ceremony was a cathartic moment for the players and their millions of fans who were forced to enjoy a title run from afar amid COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’ve had a year that we could have never imagined,” said Dodgers owner Mark Walter, who hoped the championship season could “serve as an inspiration to finish this fight against the terrible pandemic, and to continue the fight for justice and equality for everyone.”

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner shows off his championship ring at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday. Photo: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY

In the game, Justin Turner homered in the sixth inning as the Dodgers completed the festivities with a 1-0 victory over the Washington Nationals.

Walker Buehler (1-0) pitched six strong innings as the Dodgers won a tidy pitchers’ duel in their home opener without injured star outfielders Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger.

Corey Knebel struck out the side in the ninth for his second save, completing the shutout by four Dodgers pitchers.