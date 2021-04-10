The Western Force yesterday scored a late try off a rolling maul and held off the Melbourne Rebels in a dramatic finish to claim their second win in Super Rugby AU, the 16-15 victory keeping alive their hopes of making the playoffs.
The Rebels looked to have won an ugly arm-wrestle of a match until Force replacement forward Tim Anstee crashed over the line from an attacking lineout to score the first try of the match with four minutes left.
Argentina flyhalf Domingo Miotti converted to give the Force a one-point lead, but they had to defend it with their lives as the Rebels came back at them to try to snatch a win that would have all but assured them of the third and final playoff spot.
Photo: AFP
The Force pack, who were hard on the ball at the breakdown throughout the contest, forced a turnover after the final hooter, but fullback Jack McGregor’s attempted kick into touch was intercepted and the Rebels twice set up for drop-goals.
On the first attempt, the pass failed to reach Reece Hodge in the pocket and on the second the fullback skewered his kick well wide of the posts, bringing an end to the contest.
It was another in a series of disappointments for Hodge, who missed three potentially match-winning penalties for Australia in Tests against New Zealand and Argentina (twice) last season.
The rest of the contest was forgettable, as Matt To’omua kicked four penalties and Hodge one for the Rebels, while Miotti replied with three for the Force.
The victory brought the Force within a point of the Rebels in the battle for third place, with two rounds of matches remaining.
Runaway leaders the Queensland Reds and the ACT Brumbies meet in a top-of-the-table clash in Brisbane today.
The first meeting this season set a new standard and the return match could go a long way to deciding which team claims the title.
The Reds, who edged the Canberra thriller 40-38, take a four-point lead over the reigning champions into the clash at Lang Park and a victory would assure them of home advantage in this year’s playoff final.
Both sides welcome back their captains, with Reds skipper Liam Wright playing his first match of the season after recovering from an ankle injury.
News of the MLB’s decision to pull this summer’s All-Star Game from Georgia over its sweeping new voting law reverberated among fans on Saturday, while Georgia Governor Brian Kemp vowed to defend the measure, saying that “free and fair elections” are worth any threats, boycotts or lawsuits. The Republican governor told a news conference that the MLB “caved to fear and lies from liberal activists” when it yanked the July 13 game from Atlanta’s Truist Park. He added that the decision would hurt working people in the state and have long-term consequences on the economy. “I want to be clear: I will not
DEFENSE, OFFENSE: Tim Melville said his teammates were to thank for the no-hitter that he threw on Friday, while his batters plundered 22 runs in the two games The Uni-President Lions yesterday completed their second win in two days over the Weichuan Dragons in Tainan after their American pitcher threw a no-hitter on Friday. The hot bats of the Lions smashed four home runs from 14 hits against six opposition pitchers on their way to a 9-2 victory yesterday, which followed a 13-0 thrashing at the Tainan Municipal Baseball Stadium on Friday. Yesterday’s other contest was a slugfest in Taoyuan, with the visiting CTBC Brothers downing the Rakuten Monkeys 12-6 in a contest that had 30 hits. Tim Melville entered the Taiwan pro baseball history books when he tossed a no-hitter
INSULT: Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby was involved in a heated exchange with Cadiz’s Juan Cala before indicating to the referee that he was leaving the pitch Valencia’s players on Sunday walked off during their La Liga game with Cadiz in protest against racist abuse, with coach Javi Gracia later claiming they were told they would be punished if they refused to resume the match. The fixture was stopped in the 37th minute after Valencia said their player Mouctar Diakhaby was the victim of a racial insult. Diakhaby had been involved in a heated exchange with Cadiz’s Juan Cala before indicating to the referee David Medie Jimenez that he was leaving the pitch. The Frenchman’s teammates followed him off and Cadiz also went down the tunnel soon after. About 15
TAKE TWO: Tainan TSG are the favorites going into this season, which starts on Sunday. They have fearsome forwards and national ’keeper Pan Wen-chieh between the posts Defending champions Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) face a tough challenge from their southern neighbors Taipower and CPC FC when the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) season starts this weekend with four matches on Sunday. Promoting grassroots soccer, and organizing relegation and promotion between the top and second divisions last year was important for the progression of Taiwanese soccer, CTFA chairman Chiou I-jen told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. “We are going in the right direction ... and becoming more competitive” for international competitions, Chiou said. Still the favorites, Tainan TSG have the league’s most fearsome forwards, with three international star players.