Force score late, hold off Rebels to keep hopes alive

Reuters, MELBOURNE and SYDNEY





The Western Force yesterday scored a late try off a rolling maul and held off the Melbourne Rebels in a dramatic finish to claim their second win in Super Rugby AU, the 16-15 victory keeping alive their hopes of making the playoffs.

The Rebels looked to have won an ugly arm-wrestle of a match until Force replacement forward Tim Anstee crashed over the line from an attacking lineout to score the first try of the match with four minutes left.

Argentina flyhalf Domingo Miotti converted to give the Force a one-point lead, but they had to defend it with their lives as the Rebels came back at them to try to snatch a win that would have all but assured them of the third and final playoff spot.

Frank Lomani of the Melbourne Rebels, left, is tackled by Domingo Miotti of the Western Force in their Super Rugby AU match in Melbourne, Australia, yesterday. Photo: AFP

The Force pack, who were hard on the ball at the breakdown throughout the contest, forced a turnover after the final hooter, but fullback Jack McGregor’s attempted kick into touch was intercepted and the Rebels twice set up for drop-goals.

On the first attempt, the pass failed to reach Reece Hodge in the pocket and on the second the fullback skewered his kick well wide of the posts, bringing an end to the contest.

It was another in a series of disappointments for Hodge, who missed three potentially match-winning penalties for Australia in Tests against New Zealand and Argentina (twice) last season.

The rest of the contest was forgettable, as Matt To’omua kicked four penalties and Hodge one for the Rebels, while Miotti replied with three for the Force.

The victory brought the Force within a point of the Rebels in the battle for third place, with two rounds of matches remaining.

Runaway leaders the Queensland Reds and the ACT Brumbies meet in a top-of-the-table clash in Brisbane today.

The first meeting this season set a new standard and the return match could go a long way to deciding which team claims the title.

The Reds, who edged the Canberra thriller 40-38, take a four-point lead over the reigning champions into the clash at Lang Park and a victory would assure them of home advantage in this year’s playoff final.

Both sides welcome back their captains, with Reds skipper Liam Wright playing his first match of the season after recovering from an ankle injury.