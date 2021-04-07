Curry to auction shoes for Atlanta shooting families

Reuters





Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry plans to auction a pair of custom game-worn shoes featuring a picture of martial arts icon Bruce Lee to raise money for the families of last month’s Atlanta shooting victims.

Curry wore the yellow, white and black shoes — designed with the Bruce Lee Foundation and featuring Lee’s famous quote “under the heavens, there is but one family” — during Sunday’s 117-111 defeat by the Atlanta Hawks.

In the past year, there have been increased reports of anti-Asian hate crimes in the US. Eight people — six of whom were Asian women — were killed in a March 16 rampage in Atlanta.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, wearing shoes featuring a picture of Bruce Lee that he plans to auction to raise money for the families of the Atlanta shooting victims, dribbles the ball as Atlanta Hawks forward Tony Snell defends in their NBA game in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday. Photo: Brett Davis-USA Today

“I think Stephen’s gesture is a beautiful example of allyship and solidarity in action,” tweeted Shannon Lee, the daughter of the martial arts legend and chairperson of the board of directors for the Bruce Lee Foundation.

“I am honoured he would choose my father and my family as the symbol for the idea that we are all one family, as my father said, and therefore must all stand for one another,” she said.