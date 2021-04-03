In her first match at this year’s Miami Open, Ash Barty was one point from elimination. Now she is one win from becoming a repeat champion.
Top-ranked Barty on Thursday returned to the final by beating fifth seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3.
Barty has gained momentum after starting the tournament by saving a match point against qualifier Kristina Kucova. That was Barty’s first match outside her native Australia since February last year.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Whenever you come back from a match point, it’s a little bit of a strange feeling,” Barty said. “You have to be more open with what the possibilities the rest of the tournament could be, and keep going out there and keep fighting, knowing you could have just as easily been out of the tournament.”
Barty is to play for the title today against Bianca Andreescu, who swept the final four games to beat Maria Sakkari 7-6 (9/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/4) in a match that ended at 1:35am.
Andreescu improved to 7-1 this year in three-set matches. She advanced to her first final since winning the 2019 US Open.
In the men’s singles, unseeded 20-year-old Sebastian Korda’s breakthrough run ended with a quarter-final loss to Andrey Rublev, 7-5, 7-6 (9/7).
Rublev was to face Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the semis. Hurkacz advanced past second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
“I just try to like keep building my game and improving,” Hurkacz said. “Not all the time are you going to have the results that you want, but if you stay positive and improve your game, the results will eventually come.”
A heated back-and-forth between NBA star Kevin Durant and actor Michael Rapaport exploded into public view on Tuesday after Rapaport posted screenshots of direct messages in which the Brooklyn Nets forward appeared to use homophobic, misogynistic and profane language. “I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them,” Rapaport wrote on Tuesday afternoon. “The [snake emoji] himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP.” In a private conversation the 11-time NBA All-Star attacked the 51-year-old actor
SHOCKING DEFEAT: Republic of Ireland fell to Luxembourg in a 1-0 victory in Dublin, marking Luxembourg’s sixth victory since they joined World Cup qualifiers in 1934 Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday threw his captain’s armband to the ground in anger after being controversially denied an injury-time winner as Portugal blew a two-goal lead against Serbia in World Cup qualifying, while Romelu Lukaku’s 59th international goal salvaged Belgium a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic. The Netherlands saw off Latvia 2-0 after their opening Group G defeat by Turkey, who backed up that performance with an impressive 3-0 victory over Norway. Portugal drew 2-2 in Belgrade, despite Ronaldo believing he had scored the winner in the third minute of stoppage time when the ball appeared to cross the goal-line before
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite was last out in the West Indies’ first innings of 354 before the visitors rallied behind Lahiru Thirimanne’s third consecutive half-century to reach 136-3 at stumps on the second day of the second and final Test in Antigua on Tuesday. After scores of 70 and 76 in the drawn first Test, Thirimanne’s run of good scores — going back to the series in South Africa in December last year— continued with another composed innings of 55. However, his dismissal to Kemar Roach in the day’s final session necessitated consolidation which the unbroken fourth-wicket pair of Dinesh Chandimal (34 not
AMONG CHAMPIONS: After belting 24 winners, Medvedev has become the second player to reach 15 matches this year, shortly after ascending to the world No. 2 spot Daniil Medvedev on Friday celebrated his rise to second in the world with a seamless entry into the Miami Open, trouncing Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun in less than an hour. Russia’s Medvedev needed just 56 minutes to subdue Lu 6-2, 6-2, firing nine aces with just one double fault as he advanced to a third-round meeting with Australian Alexei Popyrin, a 6-4, 6-2, winner over 30th-seeded American Reilly Opelka. Lu, who is ranked No. 1,020, managed to overcome Sam Querrey on Wednesday in his first-ever victory over the world No. 60 player. The 37-year-old Taiwanese has yet to win consecutive main-draw matches in