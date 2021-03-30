Top-seeded Medvedev toils into fourth round at Miami

AFP, MIAMI





Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev on Sunday hobbled into the fourth round of the Miami Open, defying crippling leg cramps to beat Australian Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (7/9), 6-4.

World No. 2 Medvedev, increasingly hampered as the third set wore on, nevertheless mustered the only service break of the third set on the way to a dramatic victory over 86th-ranked Popyrin in the hard-court tournament.

“It’s probably one of the sweetest victories in my career, because I was cramping like hell,” Medvedev said. “There were moments where I just wanted to lie down and say: ‘OK, it’s over,’ but I couldn’t accept that.”

Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves to Alexei Popyrin of Australia in their Miami Open men’s singles match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Medvedev had appeared to be cruising to the finish line when he seized a 5-2 lead in the second set.

Popyrin held serve for 5-3, but since Medvedev had not faced a break point in the match, another hold seemed a mere formality.

Instead, Medvedev was broken to love in a game that featured a double fault and three superb forehand winners from Popyrin.

Popyrin fell to 0-40 in the next game, but an ace from Medvedev erased three match points.

Medvedev saved two set points in the tiebreak before Popyrin leveled the match with a forehand winner on his third set point.

Medvedev next faces unseeded American Frances Tiafoe, who beat 16th-seeded Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

WOMEN’S SINGLES

Second-seeded Naomi Osaka of Japan reached the fourth round for the first time, without lifting a racquet, when scheduled opponent Nina Stojanovic withdrew with a right-thigh injury.

The US and Australian Open champion — who could overtake world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the rankings with a title victory if the Australian fails to reach the final — next faces 16th-seeded Belgian Elise Mertens, who defeated Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 6-2, 0-6, 6-2.

Spain’s Garbine Muguruza, a two-time Grand Slam winner who ended a two-year title drought in Dubai this month, dropped the first set on the way to a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Anna Kalinskaya.

Muguruza next faces eighth-seeded Bianca Andreescu of Canada, a 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (2/7), 6-4 winner over Amanda Anisimova of the US.

Fourth-seeded Sofia Kenin of the US was eliminated by 27th seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.