Lee Zii Jia on Friday shocked two-time world champion Kento Momota to reach the semi-finals of the All England Open.
The Malaysian beat the world No. 1 21-16, 21-19 to end his Japanese opponent’s tournament after a much-anticipated return to international action this week.
The pair went blow-for-blow up until the interval, taken at 11-8.
Photo: AFP
Lee surged on from there, matching Momota’s razor-sharp movement to win seven straight points and take the first game.
The 22-year-old drove home his advantage, stretching out to an 11-6 lead at the break in a white-knuckle second game in the empty arena in Birmingham.
Lee saw a net cord go his way to make it 20-19 and he went on to seal the match against the 2019 champion.
Photo: AP
“I’ve never beaten him before, so this is a very special moment for me,” said the Malaysian, who has long been a keen follower of the Japanese player. “I did a lot of studying about Momota. Every time I played him, it seems like there’s a big gap between us. I always discuss about what strategy I have to play against him, we worked a lot on that. Today is a big win for us.”
The draw has opened up for Lee, who faced Mark Clajouw of the Netherlands in the semi-finals, with those matches finishing after press time last night.
Momota, 26, who made a successful return to domestic badminton by winning the All-Japan Championship in December last year, was playing his first BWF world tour event since a car crash in Malaysia in January last year, in which he sustained a fractured eye socket and his driver was killed.
Photo: AP
He missed out on his planned comeback to the international tour in January after testing positive for COVID-19, which led to the Japan squad pulling out of three events in Thailand.
Denmark’s second seed Viktor Axelsen beat Sitthikom Thammasin of Thailand 21-4, 21-15 to progress to the last four.
In the women’s event, Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara beat Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan 18-21, 21-8, 21-16.
With the All England Open not counting toward Olympic qualification, leading Asian badminton nations Taiwan, China and South Korea opted not to travel because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Taiwanese-American Jeremy Lin on Wednesday spoke out against a rise in targeted attacks against Asian Americans in the wake of shootings at three Atlanta, Georgia-area massage parlors that left eight people dead, the majority of whom were women of Asian descent, leading to fears the killer had a racial motive. Lin, who plays for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, was speaking in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night. The 32-year-old point guard made headlines last month after revealing that he was called “coronavirus” on the court without saying when or where it happened. The
Two 15-year-old athletes at a Chinese sports training center scalded younger teammates with boiling water and committed other acts of abuse, state media reported yesterday, sparking outrage online. The incident has shined a light on an opaque Chinese state sports system which has long had a reputation for pushing competitors, including children, to extremes. The two unnamed athletes were suspended from the Hebei Province gymnastics, judo and weightlifting sports center, Xinhua news agency said. Their five victims were about the age of 10 and the incident happened in September last year, it said. The Beijing News published on its Web site video footage of
Switzerland’s former soccer captain Stephan Lichtsteiner might have called time on his glittering sports career, but he has started a new venture — training to become a watchmaker. Lichtsteiner, who made 108 appearances for the Swiss national side, has started an internship, lasting up to six months, at Zurich firm Maurice de Mauriac. “I want to do something productive,” the 37-year-old former Juventus, SS Lazio and Arsenal defender said on Friday last week. “If you are a banker ... you can do that for all your life, but if you are a footballer, once you hit your mid-30s, you have to find something
The creative director for Tokyo Olympic Games ceremonies yesterday resigned for suggesting a female comedian appear as a pig, just weeks after the Games’ chief stepped down over insulting remarks about women. Hiroshi Sasaki announced his decision after a report on Wednesday revealed his proposal that Taipei-born Naomi Watanabe, a popular celebrity and plus-size model, appear as an “Olympig” wearing pig ears at the opening ceremony. It is just the latest headache for the COVID-19-delayed Games, which are struggling for public support mid-pandemic and were left reeling by former chief Yoshiro Mori’s sexist comments last month. In a statement released early yesterday, Sasaki