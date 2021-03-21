Malaysia’s Lee shocks Momota in Birmingham

AFP, BIRMINGHAM, England





Lee Zii Jia on Friday shocked two-time world champion Kento Momota to reach the semi-finals of the All England Open.

The Malaysian beat the world No. 1 21-16, 21-19 to end his Japanese opponent’s tournament after a much-anticipated return to international action this week.

The pair went blow-for-blow up until the interval, taken at 11-8.

Japan’s Kento Momota, left, plays a shot as Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia waits during their men’s singles quarter-final at the All England Open at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Friday. Photo: AFP

Lee surged on from there, matching Momota’s razor-sharp movement to win seven straight points and take the first game.

The 22-year-old drove home his advantage, stretching out to an 11-6 lead at the break in a white-knuckle second game in the empty arena in Birmingham.

Lee saw a net cord go his way to make it 20-19 and he went on to seal the match against the 2019 champion.

Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara plays a shot during her women’s singles match against Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan at the All England Open at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Friday. Photo: AP

“I’ve never beaten him before, so this is a very special moment for me,” said the Malaysian, who has long been a keen follower of the Japanese player. “I did a lot of studying about Momota. Every time I played him, it seems like there’s a big gap between us. I always discuss about what strategy I have to play against him, we worked a lot on that. Today is a big win for us.”

The draw has opened up for Lee, who faced Mark Clajouw of the Netherlands in the semi-finals, with those matches finishing after press time last night.

Momota, 26, who made a successful return to domestic badminton by winning the All-Japan Championship in December last year, was playing his first BWF world tour event since a car crash in Malaysia in January last year, in which he sustained a fractured eye socket and his driver was killed.

Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia reacts during his men’s singles match against Japan’s Kento Momota at the All England Open at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Friday. Photo: AP

He missed out on his planned comeback to the international tour in January after testing positive for COVID-19, which led to the Japan squad pulling out of three events in Thailand.

Denmark’s second seed Viktor Axelsen beat Sitthikom Thammasin of Thailand 21-4, 21-15 to progress to the last four.

In the women’s event, Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara beat Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan 18-21, 21-8, 21-16.

With the All England Open not counting toward Olympic qualification, leading Asian badminton nations Taiwan, China and South Korea opted not to travel because of COVID-19 restrictions.