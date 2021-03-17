The letters MSC on a Formula One timing screen once charted the dominance of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, but this season they denote the presence on track of his son, Mick Schumacher.
The Ferrari great first took the abbreviation to set himself apart from younger brother Ralf Schumacher on screens that display the first three letters of a surname, but Mick Schumacher has his own justification.
After winning the Formula Two title last year accompanied by the letters SCH, the third Schumacher to enter the sport asked F1 to make a change.
Photo: AFP
“I wanted that MSC,” the 21-year-old Haas driver told reporters during pre-season testing in Bahrain ahead of his F1 race debut there on Sunday next week.
“It’s an emotional bond I have to it,” he said. “I think it’s quite nice for everybody watching the timing screens and seeing MSC back on the screens as well. I think there’s a positive to it.”
There are likely to be those who expect the famous name to bring its own magic, but Mick Schumacher has shown through the junior series that he is well-grounded.
For him, taking the Schumacher name back to the starting grid is a source of pride more than pressure.
“I’m very happy to carry that surname, and I’m very happy to carry that name back into Formula One, and I’m very proud of it,” the Swiss-born German said at the launch of his team’s new Ferrari-powered car.
“It’s like a boost for me and it gives me motivation every single day,” he added.
Michael Schumacher, who has not been seen in public since he suffered severe head injuries in a 2013 skiing accident, made an instant impression when he qualified seventh on his F1 debut with Jordan in Belgium 30 years ago.
His son can expect a less dramatic debut with a US-owned team, who scored only three points last year and have already made clear that their main focus is on preparing for next year when new rules come into play.
The German’s enthusiasm, even when the prospect of a possible year without points is raised, is undimmed.
“I do feel ready, I would go racing tomorrow if it were up to me,” he said. “I cannot tell what is going to happen this season, but I know that I will do everything in my toolbox ... to hopefully get some points.”
China’s hopes of advancing past the second round of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying were boosted yesterday when the Asian Football Confederation said the nation would host all the remaining Group A qualifying matches, while Taiwan face a trip to Kuwait to play their remaining three matches. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused havoc for the Asian qualifying tournament, with the majority of matches originally rescheduled for this month pushed back to June. Kuwait host the remaining games to be played in Group B, which also features Taiwan, Australia, Jordan and Nepal. Iran travel to Bahrain in Group C, where the hosts are to
Novak Djokovic is capable of extending his record for holding the men’s world No. 1 ranking for most weeks to 400, said Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who is to climb up to a career-best ranking of second tomorrow. The 33-year-old Djokovic, who won his 18th Grand Slam at the Australian Open last month, eclipsed Roger Federer’s record on March 8, when he moved past the Swiss to hold the top ranking for the 311th week. “First of all, it’s an unbelievable achievement,” Medvedev said after reaching the semi-finals of the ATP 250 event in Marseille on Friday. “I think in the world of
Italy’s Luna Rossa yesterday showed defending champions Team New Zealand that predictions of an America’s Cup walkover were premature, as the opening day of racing ended with honors even. Team New Zealand easily won the first of two races contested in Auckland on day one of the regatta, only for Luna Rossa, widely written off in the lead-up, to bounce back and claim the second. Team New Zealand cruised to victory in the first race by 31 seconds, before Luna Rossa held off a late charge to snatch the second by seven seconds. The Italian syndicate’s cohelmsman Jimmy Spithill was jubilant at the
Top-seeded Elina Svitolina on Tuesday suffered a “disappointing” 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Svetlana Kuznetsova in her Dubai opener as US teen sensation Coco Gauff fought “fire with fire” to come through a tension-fueled second round against Marketa Vondrousova. Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Petra Kvitova was forced to retire through injury in her evening clash with Jil Teichmann. Kuznetsova, ranked No. 41, rallied back from a set and an early break down to knock out the two-time champion and record her 21st win in Dubai — the highest tally among active WTA players. The 35-year-old Russian is a three-time runner-up in the United Arab Emirates