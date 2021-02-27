Kyrie Irving on Thursday finished with 27 points and nine assists, as the Brooklyn Nets stretched their winning streak to a season-high eight games with a 129-92 victory over the Orlando Magic.
The Nets recorded their most one-sided win of the season by shooting 61 percent from the floor over the last three quarters.
“We put a few possessions together and we ended the first quarter well, and I feel like that put us in position to take control of the pace of the game,” Irving said.
Photo: AFP
James Harden finished with 20 points, seven assists and nine rebounds for the Nets, who nailed 20 three-pointers in front of a pandemic-limited crowd of 327 people at the Barclays Center.
Reserve Landry Shamet added 19, while Joe Harris and Bruce Brown chipped in 14 apiece in a dominant win.
Brooklyn are on their longest winning streak since 2006 and won their sixth straight contest without Kevin Durant with a strained left hamstring.
Nikola Vucevic tallied 28 points and 12 rebounds for Orlando, who suffered their worst loss of the season, missing 27 of 36 threes.
“We can’t beat ourselves and we can’t turn the ball over, and that’s where it started,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said.
Meanwhile, Joel Embiid scored 23 points and pulled down nine rebounds as the first-placed Philadelphia 76ers took advantage of a rare off night by Luka Doncic to overpower the Dallas Mavericks 111-97.
Embiid shot five of 20 from the field, but made 11 of 12 free throws. Ben Simmons added 15 points and seven assists, while Seth Curry contributed 15 points for the Sixers, who improved to 14-2 at home.
“I was just being me. Doing what I do,” Simmons said.
In other games on Thursday, it was:
‧ Knicks 140, Kings 121
‧ Grizzlies 122, Clippers 94
‧ Nuggets 110, Wizards 112
‧ Bucks 129, Pelicans 125
After a week of storms ashore, Ineos Team UK won one of two races sailed in a shifting breeze yesterday to raise the faint hint of a comeback in the America’s Cup Challenger Series final against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. As racing resumed after a week’s delay, Luna Rossa won the fifth race of the Prada Cup final by 1 minute, 20 seconds to lead 5-0 in the first-to-seven series. Faced with the possibility of match point, Team UK expertly called the shifts to win the second race by 14 seconds and keep the series alive after six races. Two races today are
Olivier Giroud’s bicycle-kick on Tuesday broke Atletico Madrid’s resistance and earned Chelsea a crucial away goal, a 1-0 victory giving Thomas Tuchel’s side a slender advantage in the UEFA Champions League last 16. Giroud’s acrobatic strike was initially ruled out for offside, but stood after the video assistant referee showed that Mario Hermoso had the final touch, delivering a huge blow to Atletico’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals. Diego Simeone’s side had put on a typically disciplined defensive performance until that point, but Giroud’s moment of genius means that they must score in London on March 17 if they are to avoid
Women’s golf star Michelle Wie West ripped former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani over objectifying comments in telling a podcast story about her from a 2014 fundraiser. Giuliani, who also served as a lawyer for former US president Donald Trump, spoke on the War Room podcast of political strategist Steve Bannon about paparazzi taking photos of Wie West when her underwear was briefly visible as she stood over a putt. Giuliani, who played alongside Wie West and the late radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, called the tale a joke, but Wie West was more disgusted than amused in referencing the
Tiger Woods has had surgery for multiple fractures of his right leg after a car accident that a Los Angeles police officer said he was “very fortunate” to have survived. The golfer was “awake and responsive” after the operation to insert a rod into his tibia and stabilize his ankle with pins, his TGR foundation said on Tuesday night. Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Carlos Gonzalez, the first to respond after Woods’ car went off the road in a single-vehicle accident, said that the sports star was “calm and lucid,” despite being trapped inside his vehicle. Woods was removed from the crash by