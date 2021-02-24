SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





RUGBY LEAGUE

Devils to be chipped

The Salford Red Devils are to wear mouthguards containing microchips that monitor the impact of collisions in the new Super League season to aid research into concussion. The system, designed by Welsh company Sports & Wellbeing Analytics, is to send data to pitch-side coaching and medical staff in real-time. Salford director of operations Ian Blease said in a statement that player welfare was of utmost importance to the club. “The effects on players from rugby collisions alone is an area of research that is gathering pace ... and for Salford to be at the forefront of this research is an extremely important addition to our own research and development programs,” Blease said.

AUSTRALIAN RULES

Coroner seeks brains

Melbourne-based coroner Paresa Spanos has called on Australian Rules players to pledge to donate their brains to science after death to aid research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), local media reported yesterday. Spanos made the appeal after giving her findings in the death of former player Danny Frawley, who was discovered after his death in September 2019 to have had the concussion-related disease. CTE, a degenerative brain disease caused by repeated concussions, can only be detected when the brain is examined after death. It has been linked to mental health issues. Spanos said that players should be encouraged to donate their brains to the Australian Sports Brain Bank after death to enable more studies on the links between CTE and neurological dysfunction, ABC reported.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

One eyes US listing

One Championship is considering options including seeking a listing in the US via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, people familiar with the matter said. The Singaporean sports media company has picked Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs to help prepare for the potential listing, the people said. The firm has held preliminary discussions with several acquisition companies, they said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are not public. Discussions are preliminary and no final decision has been made, the people said.

BASEBALL

Mariners’ Mather resigns

Seattle Mariners president and chief executive officer Kevin Mather resigned on Monday following the emergence of video in which he expressed opinions about organizational strategy and his views on some players. At one point in the video, Mather was asked about Japanese pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma, who played with the club for six seasons before returning in a coaching role. “Wonderful human being, his English was terrible,” Mather said. “He wanted to get back into the game, he came to us, we quite frankly want him as our Asian scout, interpreter, what’s going on with the Japanese league. He’s coming to spring training. And I’m going to say, I’m tired of paying his interpreter. When he was a player, we’d pay Iwakuma X, but we’d also have to pay [US]$75,000 a year to have an interpreter with him. His English suddenly got better, his English got better when we told him that.” Mather issued an apology late on Sunday for his comments, which were made on Feb. 5 to the Bellevue, Washington, Breakfast Rotary Club.