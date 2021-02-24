RUGBY LEAGUE
Devils to be chipped
The Salford Red Devils are to wear mouthguards containing microchips that monitor the impact of collisions in the new Super League season to aid research into concussion. The system, designed by Welsh company Sports & Wellbeing Analytics, is to send data to pitch-side coaching and medical staff in real-time. Salford director of operations Ian Blease said in a statement that player welfare was of utmost importance to the club. “The effects on players from rugby collisions alone is an area of research that is gathering pace ... and for Salford to be at the forefront of this research is an extremely important addition to our own research and development programs,” Blease said.
AUSTRALIAN RULES
Coroner seeks brains
Melbourne-based coroner Paresa Spanos has called on Australian Rules players to pledge to donate their brains to science after death to aid research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), local media reported yesterday. Spanos made the appeal after giving her findings in the death of former player Danny Frawley, who was discovered after his death in September 2019 to have had the concussion-related disease. CTE, a degenerative brain disease caused by repeated concussions, can only be detected when the brain is examined after death. It has been linked to mental health issues. Spanos said that players should be encouraged to donate their brains to the Australian Sports Brain Bank after death to enable more studies on the links between CTE and neurological dysfunction, ABC reported.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
One eyes US listing
One Championship is considering options including seeking a listing in the US via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, people familiar with the matter said. The Singaporean sports media company has picked Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs to help prepare for the potential listing, the people said. The firm has held preliminary discussions with several acquisition companies, they said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are not public. Discussions are preliminary and no final decision has been made, the people said.
BASEBALL
Mariners’ Mather resigns
Seattle Mariners president and chief executive officer Kevin Mather resigned on Monday following the emergence of video in which he expressed opinions about organizational strategy and his views on some players. At one point in the video, Mather was asked about Japanese pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma, who played with the club for six seasons before returning in a coaching role. “Wonderful human being, his English was terrible,” Mather said. “He wanted to get back into the game, he came to us, we quite frankly want him as our Asian scout, interpreter, what’s going on with the Japanese league. He’s coming to spring training. And I’m going to say, I’m tired of paying his interpreter. When he was a player, we’d pay Iwakuma X, but we’d also have to pay [US]$75,000 a year to have an interpreter with him. His English suddenly got better, his English got better when we told him that.” Mather issued an apology late on Sunday for his comments, which were made on Feb. 5 to the Bellevue, Washington, Breakfast Rotary Club.
After a week of storms ashore, Ineos Team UK won one of two races sailed in a shifting breeze yesterday to raise the faint hint of a comeback in the America’s Cup Challenger Series final against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. As racing resumed after a week’s delay, Luna Rossa won the fifth race of the Prada Cup final by 1 minute, 20 seconds to lead 5-0 in the first-to-seven series. Faced with the possibility of match point, Team UK expertly called the shifts to win the second race by 14 seconds and keep the series alive after six races. Two races today are
Women’s golf star Michelle Wie West ripped former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani over objectifying comments in telling a podcast story about her from a 2014 fundraiser. Giuliani, who also served as a lawyer for former US president Donald Trump, spoke on the War Room podcast of political strategist Steve Bannon about paparazzi taking photos of Wie West when her underwear was briefly visible as she stood over a putt. Giuliani, who played alongside Wie West and the late radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, called the tale a joke, but Wie West was more disgusted than amused in referencing the
OVERCOMING DOUBTS: Although Osaka said that she felt intimidated by Williams, the 23-year-old managed to leave her rival stranded at just 23 Grand Slam titles Naomi Osaka yesterday said she was mentally stronger than ever after emphatically ending Serena Williams’ latest bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam crown. The Japanese third seed swept past the American veteran 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Australian Open final in front of thousands of fans after Melbourne lifted a snap five-day lockdown. She faces Jennifer Brady tomorrow for a fourth Slam title after the American beat Czech Karolina Muchova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. “I think for me, match experience definitely helped me out,” said Osaka, who reeled off five games in a row in the opening set after going 2-0 down. “There was
FOURTH SLAM TITLE: The Japanese started strongly, firing down two aces en route to a love hold in the opening game, while Jennifer Brady was shaky in the beginning Japan’s Naomi Osaka yesterday dismissed Jennifer Brady in straight sets to win the Australian Open in dominant style for her fourth Grand Slam title. Osaka edged a tight first set, but controlled the second to win 6-4, 6-3 in 77 minutes in front of thousands of fans at the Rod Laver Arena. Third seed Osaka preserves her 100 percent record in Grand Slam finals after winning the US Open in 2018 and last year, and the 2019 title in Melbourne. “We played in the semis of the US Open a couple of months ago and I told everyone that you’re going to be