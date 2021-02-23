James Harden on Sunday finished with 37 points and 11 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets improved to 7-0 against Pacific Division teams this season with a 112-108 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Nets went a perfect 5-0 on their road trip and extended their winning streak to a season-high six games.
Harden recorded his 77th career double-double and added seven assists at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA Today
“We just kept our composure,” Harden said. “Down the stretch we wanted to get a good shot every single time and we came out with the win. We are a very confident team that continues to grow.”
Kyrie Irving scored 28 points with eight assists, while Joe Harris, DeAndre Jordan and Bruce Brown scored 13 each for the Nets.
Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant missed his fourth straight game with an injured hamstring. The Nets also lost forward Jeff Green with an apparent shoulder injury after a collision with Clippers guard Patrick Beverley with just under three minutes left.
Kawhi Leonard tallied 29 points and 13 rebounds, while Ivica Zubac finished with 13 points and eight rebounds in the loss.
Paul George had 34 points and seven rebounds, but sat out the game’s crucial moments down the stretch because Los Angeles wanted to limit his minutes in the game.
“We had to bring him back to get the game close,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “The biggest thing is he is healthy.”
In New Orleans, Brandon Ingram scored 33 points as the Pelicans engineered their largest comeback in team history by overcoming a 24-point deficit to beat the Boston Celtics 120-115 in overtime.
Ingram hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 34 seconds remaining in overtime.
Zion Williamson had 28 points and 10 rebounds, while Josh Hart had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the win.
Jayson Tatum scored 32 and Jaylen Brown had 25, while Tristan Thompson and Kemba Walker added 14 each to lead the Celtics.
After an exchange of baskets to start overtime, Williamson made one of two free throws.
Brown made a layup to give Boston a 112-111 lead with 72 seconds left. Ingram tied it with a free throw and added a three-pointer to give the Pelicans a 115-112 lead.
Walker missed a three-pointer and Hart hit two free throws for a five-point lead with 18 seconds left as New Orleans closed it out.
In Tampa, Florida, Fred VanVleet scored 23 points and had nine assists as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 110-103.
Pascal Siakam scored 23 points, and had seven rebounds and eight assists for the Raptors.
Elsewhere, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Sacramento Kings 128-115, the Orlando Magic conjured up a 105-96 victory over the Detroit Pistons, the Oklahoma City Thunder crushed the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-101, the New York Knicks edged the Minnesota Timberwolves 103-99 and the Atlanta Hawks downed the Denver Nuggets 123-115.
