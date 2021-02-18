Liverpool on Tuesday seized the initiative against RB Leipzig in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash by cruising to a 2-0 win in a chilly Budapest.
Clinical second-half strikes from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, courtesy of dreadful defensive errors, proved decisive. The loss leaves the German side facing a formidable task in the return leg at Anfield on March 10.
The win moves Juergen Klopp’s men to the brink of the Champions League quarter-finals and also ends a run of three consecutive defeats, which has left the English champions 13 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The first leg was moved from Leipzig to the Hungarian capital due to Germany’s strict COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Despite the enforced move, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann’s side started briskly and almost went ahead on four minutes.
Leftback Angelino teed up fellow Spaniard Dani Olmo for a close-range diving header past Alisson, but the effort only rattled the post.
Soon afterward, Angelino again exploited space on the left, but his left-footed volley skewed harmlessly across the goalmouth.
However, it was Liverpool, attempting to reverse their slump and badly in need of a Champions League lift, who gradually created more chances, often benefitting from loose defending.
First, Salah forced a block from Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi on the quarter hour.
Ten minutes later, Mane, outjumping Nordi Mukiele, headed a Firmino cross just over the crossbar, after the Brazilian striker and Salah had combined well on the right.
Shortly before halftime, Andy Robertson shaved the crossbar when his lob from a distance almost caught out Gulacsi dashing back after making a clearance outside his box.
Although Leipzig perked up on the restart with Alisson Becker saving from Christopher Nkunku, the German side were made to pay for two calamitous mistakes early in the second half.
In the 53rd minute, Salah pounced on a sloppy back-pass by Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and ran unchallenged to slot past Gulacsi.
Five minutes later, Mane doubled Liverpool’s lead in similar fashion, smartly finishing after Mukiele had scuffed a clearance.
With Swedish playmaker Emil Forsberg sidelined by a knee injury and lacking a talismanic goalscorer, Leipzig looked unlikely to pull one back.
Instead, Liverpool cruised to victory, keeping alive their hopes of silverware via Champions League glory this season.
ENDORSEMENTS: The Taiwanese said that she does not expect sponsors to be banging down her door, despite having won plenty of new admirers at Melbourne Park Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei won plenty of new admirers at the Australian Open as she leveraged her unorthodox game to an unexpected quarter-final spot, but despite all the added attention the 35-year-old does not expect sponsors to be banging down her door. Hsieh, who became the oldest woman in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time, yesterday saw her Melbourne Park adventure brought to an end by a 6-2, 6-2 thrashing by Naomi Osaka of Japan. The world’s top-ranked doubles player, with three major titles, Hsieh has made just over US$8 million in career prize money and
MISERABLE MELBOURNE: The Chan sisters’ Grand Slam to forget continued with losses in the mixed doubles after their shock first-round exit in the women’s doubles Behind Hsieh Su-wei’s rousing women’s singles third-round victory over Sara Errani at the Australian Open yesterday was a simple plan: “Avoid the bagel.” The Taiwanese had been badly thrashed in all three of her previous matches against the Italian veteran and each defeat featured a stinging 6-0 loss in one of the sets. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, the 35-year-old ended that streak with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 win at John Cain Arena that booked her a third appearance in the round-of-16 at Melbourne Park, following on from 2008 and 2018. “It’s so good. I have a record against
MAKING HISTORY? Hsieh can concentrate on today’s singles match, where a win would make her the oldest debut Grand Slam quarter-finalist in the Open era Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday fell to a shock defeat in the second round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open, while in the men’s singles, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev finally worked out how to a win a five-setter in Melbourne. Doubles world No. 1 Hsieh and Barbora Strycova, the top seeds and last year’s runners-up, fell to a 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-5 defeat to Darija Jurak of Croatia and Nina Stojanovic of Serbia in 2 hours, 22 minutes. Jurak and Stojanovic converted seven of eight break points and hit 36 winners to stun the Taiwanese-Czech pairing and advance to the third round. The
HOME HOPE: Singles world No. 1 Ash Barty also managed to avoid a surprise, but she blew a big lead in the second set and had to survive a shaky tiebreaker Doubles world No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei yesterday survived a scare in the first round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open, but Taiwan’s other pairing, the Chan sisters, did not as they fell to a shock defeat in their opener at Melbourne Park. Top seeds Hsieh and Barbora Strycova were pushed all they way by unfancied Australian wild-cards Destanee Aiava and Astra Sharma before eventually prevailing 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in 2 hours, 3 minutes on Court 16. The Taiwanese-Czech duo saved five of 12 break points and converted eight of 18, hit 24 winners and took advantage of their opponents’ 11